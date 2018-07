Airman 1st Class Frankie Moore

Airmen from Davis-Monthan Air Force Base participate in the 355th Force Support Squadron’s annual 5k Color Run, June 8 at D-M AFB. Along with the 5k run, a raffle for prizes was held at the conclusion of the event. Forty volunteers threw more than 200 bags of colored chalk at Desert Lightning Team members. This year’s theme was “Hot Fun in the Summer Sun.”