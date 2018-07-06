HH-60 Pave Hawks take flight

Two HH-60 Pave Hawks from the 923rd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron take flight at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., June 14, 2018. The HH-60 has a wide variety of operational use including combat search and rescue, medical evacuation, disaster response and humanitarian assistance.



Airman 1st Class Scott Fang, 923rd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, performs a pre-flight check on an HH-60G Pave Hawk at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., June 14, 2018. The 923rd AMXS plans and directs scheduled and unscheduled maintenance to ensure mission-ready status.



Airmen from the 923rd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, take a break after permorming pre-flight checks on a HH-60G Pave Hawk at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., June 14, 2018.



A HH-60G Pave Hawk from the 923rd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron prepares to take flight at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., June 14, 2018.



