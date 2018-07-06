Desert Lightning News – Davis Monthan


Local

July 6, 2018
 

HH-60 Pave Hawks take flight

DM-pave-hawk1

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Michael X. Beyer

Two HH-60 Pave Hawks from the 923rd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron take flight at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., June 14, 2018. The HH-60 has a wide variety of operational use including combat search and rescue, medical evacuation, disaster response and humanitarian assistance.
 

DM-pave-hawk2

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Michael X. Beyer

Airman 1st Class Scott Fang, 923rd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, performs a pre-flight check on an HH-60G Pave Hawk at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., June 14, 2018. The 923rd AMXS plans and directs scheduled and unscheduled maintenance to ensure mission-ready status.
 

DM-pave-hawk3

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Michael X. Beyer

Airmen from the 923rd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, take a break after permorming pre-flight checks on a HH-60G Pave Hawk at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., June 14, 2018.
 

dm-pave-hawk4

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Michael X. Beyer

A HH-60G Pave Hawk from the 923rd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron prepares to take flight at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., June 14, 2018.
 

dm-pave-hawk5

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Michael X. Beyer

A HH-60G Pave Hawk from the 923rd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron prepares to take flight at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., June 14, 2018.



 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Desert Lightning News by checking our Distribution List


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
Local

Settlement of estate for Capt. Nathan S. Olivarez

Capt. Nathan S. Olivarez of the 755th Operations Support Squadron at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., passed away June 24. Anyone having knowledge of claim for or against the deceased’s estate should contact the Summary Courts Officer, Maj. Jacob Forst at 520-228-9332 or via e-mail at jacob.forst@us.af.mil.
 
Full Story »

 
 
News
Desert Lightning News Digital Edition - July 6, 2018

Desert Lightning News Digital Edition – July 6, 2018

Desert Lightning News – Serving Davis Monthan AFB, Tucson AZ and surrounding communities http://online.flipbuilder.com/vzwd/kzwh/ Welcome to the Desert Lightning News digital edition! It’s a summer season of change at Davis...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Commentary

‘I really shouldn’t be here’

Editor’s note: This commentary was first published Jan. 31, 2015. FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, Wash. — A couple of feet and a half a second. These may seem like insignificant measurements; but when combined with fatigue, a couple of feet almost cost me my career, and that half a second almost ended my life. There...
 
Full Story »

 