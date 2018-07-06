Desert Lightning News – Davis Monthan


Air Force

July 6, 2018
 

Shaw AFB Airmen earn DFC for saving 88 lives

by Airman 1st Class BRIEANNA STILLMAN
20th Fighter Wing

SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, S.C. — Col. Daniel Lasica, former 20th Fighter Wing commander, presented the Distinguished Flying Cross to Capts. John Nygard and Salvador Cruz, both 79th Fighter Squadron instructor pilots, June 7 at Shaw Air Force Base.

The fourth highest medal of recognition is not simply given, it is earned, said Lasica. Doing that takes courage and trust from the ground and air.

The DFC is awarded to individuals who distinguished themselves in support of operations by heroism or extraordinary achievement while participating in aerial flight.

Nygard and Cruz earned the award by providing four close-support, air-to-ground weapon employments during a battle with ISIS in the Nangarhar Province, Afghanistan, saving the lives of 88 coalition soldiers.

During the pilots’ flights, fragmented and chaotic information was pieced together in order to determine the location of friendly and hostile forces to ensure continuous close-air support coverage.

“Every single person that was there really made a huge difference and really made a bad situation come together,” Nygard said. “They trusted us to employ weapons really close to them and trusted us to do our job professionally, quickly and without error. We trusted them as well to give us the right information as to what to target and where they were. It was that communication back and forth that made things happen.”

Both Nygard and Cruz said they were honored and humbled to earn the DFC and both believe that all you can hope is to be good enough in the moments that matter the most.

Two U.S. military members made the ultimate sacrifice and were killed in action on the ground during this mission.

“I can’t imagine what it’s like,” Cruz said to the mothers of the KIA military members. “But I can tell you what [they] mean to me; I’ll never forget your sons. I promise you. I try to live my life in a way that honors their sacrifice. I tell their story so that other pilots, the new guys, are ready when their number is called.”



 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Desert Lightning News by checking our Distribution List


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
Local
DM-pave-hawk3

HH-60 Pave Hawks take flight

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Michael X. Beyer Two HH-60 Pave Hawks from the 923rd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron take flight at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., June 14, 2018. The HH-60 has a wide variety of oper...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Local

Settlement of estate for Capt. Nathan S. Olivarez

Capt. Nathan S. Olivarez of the 755th Operations Support Squadron at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., passed away June 24. Anyone having knowledge of claim for or against the deceased’s estate should contact the Summary Courts Officer, Maj. Jacob Forst at 520-228-9332 or via e-mail at jacob.forst@us.af.mil.
 
Full Story »

 
 
News
Desert Lightning News Digital Edition - July 6, 2018

Desert Lightning News Digital Edition – July 6, 2018

Desert Lightning News – Serving Davis Monthan AFB, Tucson AZ and surrounding communities http://online.flipbuilder.com/vzwd/kzwh/ Welcome to the Desert Lightning News digital edition! It’s a summer season of change at Davis...
 
Full Story »

 