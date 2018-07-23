Colombian Kfirs fighters train with the A-10, F-16

Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Angela Ruiz
Airmen from the Colombian Air Force and U.S. Air Force pose for a group photo in front of a Colombian Air Force 767 Multi-Mission Tanker Transport Jupiter aircraft, a U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon, a Colombian Air Force Kfir fighter jet and an U.S. Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt II on the flightline at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., July 13, 2018. Six Colombian Kfirs from the Combat Squadron No. 111, arrived to train with the 162nd Wing’s F-16s and the 354th Fighter Squadron’s A-10 Thunderbolt IIs in preparation for Red Flag 18-3.
Six Colombian Air Force Kfir fighter jets on their way to Red Flag 18-3 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., stopped at Davis-Monthan AFB, Ariz., July 5-16, to train with A-10 Thunderbolt IIs and F-16 Fighting Falcons.
Red Flag is the U.S. Air Force’s premier air-to-air combat training exercise that is hosted at the Nevada Test and Training Range. Red Flag 18-3 will provide the Colombian Air Force the experience of multiple, intensive air combat sorties in the safe training environment with the U.S. Air Force.
“This week is very important here at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base because our pilots and aircrew can train alongside members of the United States Air Force, which allows a better training environment for all,” said Colombian Air Force Brig. Gen. Pablo Garcia, Aerial Combat Command 1 commander.
The Colombian Air Force sent 130 personnel to support the six Colombian Kfirs fighter jets and one Colombian Air Force 767 Multi-Mission Tanker Transport Jupiter. While at Davis-Monthan AFB, the Kfirs flew air-to air combat training missions with A-10 Thunderbolt IIs from the 354th Fighter Squadron “the Bulldogs” and F-16 Fighting Falcons from Arizona Air National Guard’s 162nd Wing.
Colombian Air Force Staff Sgt. Johan Lopez Ramirez, Kfir fighter jet crew chief, conducts pre-flight inspection on a Colombian Kfir fighter jet at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., July 7, 2018. Six Colombian Kfirs from the Combat Squadron No. 111, arrived to train with the 354th Fighter Squadron’s A-10 Thunderbolt IIs and the 162nd Wing’s F-16s in preparation for Red Flag 18-3.
“It was amazing training, an amazing warm up before Red Flag,” said Colombian Air Force Maj. Freddy Figueroa 111th Fighter Squadron commander. “We are very proud, it was a very high honor to fly with the bulldogs, with the vipers.”
U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Julian Pachecho, 162nd Fighter Wing alert commander, has been the Colombian country manager for the 162nd Wing for the last eight years, He been working directly with them in preparation for Red Flag 18-3.
“I actually helped them train for their first trip to Red Flag in 2012. Over the last nine months I’ve made another three trips down to Colombia,” Pachecho said. “I think the Colombians are a hard working force and I look forward to seeing their success in Red Flag.”
Colombian Air Force Senior Airman Julian Gutierrez Pedroza, Kfir fighter jet crew chief, signals to a Kfir fighter pilot during pre-flight inspections at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., July 7, 2018. The Colombian Air Force will be trained with the Arizona Air National Guard’s 162nd Wing and Davis-Monthan Air Force Base’s 354th Fighter Squadron in preparation for Red Flag 18-3.
During Colombian Air Force’s time at Davis-Monthan AFB, they visited 12th Air Force (Air Forces Southern), met with 12th AF (AFSOUTH) Commander Lt. Gen. Mark Kelly, as well as, partner nation liaison officers from Colombia, Brazil, Chile, Argentina and Brazil.
“I was lucky enough to fly with the squadron when I visited Palanquero (Colombia) back in March,” said U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Mark Kelly, 12th Air Force (Air Forces Southern) commander. “When I flew with them they were ready for Red Flag and this visit gets them even more ready and more confident, they are very ready and very prepared.”
Twelfth Air Force (Air Forces Southern) is the air and space component to U.S. Southern Command, and conducts security cooperation and provides air, space and cyberspace capabilities throughout the 31 nations of Latin America and the Caribbean.
Colombian Kfirs fighter jets are parked under sun shades at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., July 9, 2018. Six Colombian Kfirs from the Combat Squadron No. 111, arrived to train with the 162nd Wing’s F-16 Fighting Falcons and the 354th Fighter Squadron’s A-10 Thunderbolt IIs in preparation for Red Flag 18-3.
Colombian Air Force Staff Sgt. Johan Lopez Ramirez and Senior Airman Hassen Agudelo Cometa, crew chiefs, stand-by for a Colombian Kfir fighter jet launch at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., July 7, 2018. Six Colombian Kfirs from the Combat Squadron No. 111, arrived to train with the 354th Fighter Squadron’s A-10 Thunderbolt IIs and the 162nd Wing’s F-16s in preparation for Red Flag 18-3.
Colombian Air Force passengers offload from a Colombian 767 Multi-Mission Tanker Transport aircraft at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., July 5, 2018. The Colombian Air Force will be training with the Arizona Air National Guard’s 162nd Wing while at Davis-Monthan AFB in preparation for Red Flag 18-3.
Colombian Air Force Lt. Col. Rolando Aros, pilot, conducts pre-flight checks on a 767 Multi-Mission Tanker Transport Jupiter aircraft at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., July 11, 2018. The 767 MMTT Jupiter and six Colombian Air Force’s Kfir fighter jets trained at Davis-Monthan AFB for a week and a half in preparation for Red Flag 18-3 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev.
Colombian Air Force Airmen arrive at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., from a Colombian 767 Multi-Mission Tanker Transport aircraft at July 5, 2018. The Colombian Air Force will be training with the Arizona Air National Guard’s 162nd Wing while at Davis-Monthan AFB in preparation for Red Flag 18-3.
A Colombian Air Force Kfir fighter jet taxis after landing at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., July 5, 2018. Six Colombian Kfirs from the Combat Squadron No. 111, arrived to train with the 162nd Wing’s F-16s in preparation for Red Flag 18-3.
Colombian Kfir fighter jets fly in a formation over Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., July 9, 2018. The Kfirs flew an orientation flight with U.S. Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt IIs and F-16 Fighting Falcons in preparation for Red Flag 18-3.
An A-10 Thunderbolt II taxies next to a Colombian Kfir fighter jet on the flighline at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., July 7, 2018. While at Davis-Monthan AFB, the Kfirs flew flights with A-10 Thunderbolt IIs and F-16 Fighting Falcons.
Colombian Air Force Kfir fighter jets fly over Arizona July 11, 2018. Six Colombian Air Force’s Kfir fighter jets will trained at Davis-Monthan AFB for a week and a half in preparation for Red Flag 18-3 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev.
A Colombian Kfir fighter jet is refueled by a Colombian Air Force 767 Multi-Mission Tanker Transport Jupiter over Arizona July 11, 2018. The 767 MMTT Jupiter refueled three Colombian Kfir fighter jet aircraft during the flight. The Colombian Air Force will be participating in Red Flag 18-3, the U.S. Air Force’s premier air-to-air combat training exercise.
Colombian Air Force public affairs professionals interview U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Mark Kelly, 12th Air Force (Air Forces Southern) commander on the flightline at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., July 13, 2018. Six Colombian Kfirs from the Combat Squadron No. 111, arrived to train with the 162nd Wing’s F-16s and the 354th Fighter Squadron’s A-10 Thunderbolt IIs in preparation for Red Flag 18-3.