Desert Lightning News – Davis Monthan


Local

July 27, 2018
 

Aircraft wash

DM-wash-rack1

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Kristine Legate

Airmen clean an A-10 Thunderbolt II in an aircraft wash rack at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., July 24, 2018. The main purpose of the wash rack is to clean equipment while preventing contaminates from entering the environment.
 

DM-wash-rack2

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Kristine Legate

Senior Airman Shawn Mabry, a 354th Aircraft Maintenance Unit A-10 Thunderbolt II crew chief, scrubs down an A-10 from above at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., July 24, 2018. The cleaning process can take a team of airmen nearly four hours to complete.
 

DM-wash-rack3

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Kristine Legate

Airman 1st Class Keon Oliver, 355th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron weapons load crew member, hoses down an A-10 Thunderbolt II with a rinse gun at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., July 24, 2018. Airmen use pressure washers with more than 3,000 pounds of pressure per square inch to remove debris from the aircraft.
 

DM-wash-rack4

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Kristine Legate

An Airman from the 355th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron cleans the underside of a C-130 Hercules at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., July 24, 2018. Airmen use pressure washers with more than 3,000 pounds of pressure per square inch to remove debris from the aircraft.
 

DM-wash-rack5

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Michael X. Beyer

Airmen power wash and clean the side of an A-10C Thunderbolt at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., July 24, 2018. Airmen use pressure washers with an output of more than 3,000 pounds of pressure per square inch to clean the aircraft.
 

DM-wash-rack6

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Michael X. Beyer

Airman 1st Class Oliver Keon, 355th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron load crew member, cleans the belly of an A-10C Thunderbolt at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., July 24, 2018. The A-10s are washed every 180 days to prevent buildup and corrosion.



 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Desert Lightning News by checking our Distribution List


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
Local

Proposal would shift F-16 unit to Air Guard base in Tucson

The Air Force wants to move an F-16 fighter squadron that trains Taiwanese pilots from one base in Arizona to another. The Air Force said it is proposing that the 21st Fighter Squadron, with its 14 jets and 191 personnel, be moved from Luke Air Force Base in Glendale, a Phoenix suburb, to the Arizona...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Air Force
af-retrain

AF officials announce NCO retraining program

The Air Force has announced the Noncommissioned Officer Retraining Program for fiscal year 2019 and will update the number of available slots on the retraining advisory on or about Aug. 1.  The retraining program allows Airmen...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Air Force

Around the Air Force: July 26

On this look Around the Air Force, F-22 pilots practice firing live missiles during exercise Combat Archer. Air Mobility Command is accepting applications for active-duty mobility pilots to pioneer a new aviator technical track program, and the Joint Space Operations Center transitioned to a Combined Space Operations Center.
 
Full Story »

 