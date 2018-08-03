Desert Lightning News – Davis Monthan


Desert Lightning News Digital Edition – August 3, 2018

(U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Trevor T. McBride)
Rescue personnel transload onto a HC-130J Combat King II during a mission as part of Red Flag-Rescue 18-2 near Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., on May 8, 2018. Red Flag-Rescue gives joint service personnel an opportunity to build fundamental combat search and rescue skills to fight in and out of contested environments.

Welcome to the Desert Lightning News Digital Edition! This month, we have the 2018 edition of “The Book.” This is the annual mission update for Davis-Monthan AFB, which includes information for each organization on D-M – mission statements, demographics and responsibilities for each squadron, unit and other groups on base. For base personnel, The Book serves as a reference; for residents of Tucson and surrounding communities, it’s a guide and resource for you to learn more about the mission of the various units at Davis-Monthan AFB – an economic powerhouse in our community.

U.S. Air Force awards Raytheon $96 million for MALD missile production

TUCSON, Ariz.—Raytheon has received a $96.1 million contract to produce 250 Miniature Air-Launched Decoys, or MALD® missiles. The U.S. Air Force award occurred just prior to Raytheon marking its 2,000th MALD system delivery,...
 
Davis-Monthan 2018 Mission Update PG 1

Davis-Monthan Air Force Base Air Combat Command: The base is home to the 355th Fighter Wing, responsible for training and deploying A-10C Thunderbolt II pilots. D-M’s aircraft inventory includes 84 A-10Cs, 15 EC-130H Compass Calls, seven HC-130J Combat Kings, 15 HH-60G Pavehawks, a contingent of F-16 Fighting Falcons and 4,000 assorted aircraft in the 309th...
 
Davis-Monthan 2018 Mission Update PG 2

355th Operations Support Squadron Mission: Supports the 355th Fighter Wing combat missions tasked by the President, the Secretary of Defense and the Chief of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. The squadron also directs operational support functions including airfield, air traffic control, and weather services, weapons and tactics, plans and exercises, intelligence and aircrew flight equipment...
 
