Desert Lightning News – Davis Monthan


Local

September 17, 2018
 

AF spouses learn valuable resiliency skills

Airman 1st Class Michael X. Beyer
Davis-Monthan AFB, Ariz.
Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Michael X. Beyer Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Michael X. Beyer

Military spouses attend a resiliency class at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Sept. 7, 2018. The class focused on providing tools to spouces to help deal with the challenges of military life.

For the first time, spouses at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., attended a specialized resiliency class that taught them skills to cope with a sometimes difficult military life.

The day-long course focused on a variety of resiliency exercises; including a workshop and group activities.

Military life can be difficult and present challenges to Airmen, such as tough work tempos and deployments, but resiliency training can help to provide tools that they can use to cope with the stress.

“What we need to sustain is an environment when Airmen face challenges and adversities, they have the tools, skills, knowledge and leadership support to easily overcome them,” said Brig. Gen. Michael Martin, director of Air Force resilience.

But military spouses face a different set of challenges, so a particular resiliency course has been tailored to specifically fit their needs.

“We spent the last year putting together a special resiliency event that is geared towards teaching spouses to bounce back from challenges and struggles that they have,” said Christy George, resiliency facilitator.

After the class was completed, spouses had a stronger set of resiliency skills.

“We want to make sure families and spouses are thriving just as well as our Airmen, because it is truly one team one fight,” Brig. Gen. Martin said.



 

