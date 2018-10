Airman 1st Class Kristine Legate

Lt. Col. Robin Sandifer, 47th Fighter Squadron A-10 Thunderbolt II instructor pilot, celebrates reaching 5,000 flight hours in an A-10 Sept. 21 at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base. Sandifer is the fifth pilot to accomplish this feat in the A-10, and is the first to ever cross that threshold here at D-M.