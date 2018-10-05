Desert Lightning News – Davis Monthan


October 5, 2018
 

A day in the life of an honor guardsmen

DM-honor1

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Michael X. Beyer

Davis-Monthan Air Force Base honor guardsmen practice a six-man flag fold at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Oct. 2, 2018. D-M’s honor guardsmen perform different types of ceremonies such as flag folding sequences and presentation of the colors.
 

DM-honor2

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Michael X. Beyer

Davis-Monthan Air Force Base honor guardsmen practice a six-man flag fold at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Oct. 2, 2018. D-M’s honor guardsmen perform different types of ceremonies such as flag folding sequences and presentation of the colors.
 

DM-honor3

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Michael X. Beyer

Airman 1st Class Jacob Carpenter, base honor guardsman practices a firing party detail at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Oct. 2, 2018. D-M’s honor guardsmen perform different types of ceremonies such as flag folding sequences and presentation of the colors.
 

DM-honor4

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Michael X. Beyer

Davis-Monthan Air Force Base honor guardsmen march during routine training at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Oct. 2, 2018. D-M’s honor guardsmen perform different types of ceremonies such as flag folding sequences and presentation of the colors.
 

DM-honor5

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Michael X. Beyer

Airman 1st Class Ericka Padilla, base honor guardsman practices a colors detail at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Oct. 2, 2018. D-M’s honor guardsmen perform different types of ceremonies such as flag folding sequences and presentation of the colors.



 

DLNRodeo

Desert Lightning News Digital Edition – October 5, 2018

Desert Lightning News – Digital and print publication serving Davis Monthan AFB, Tucson AZ and surrounding communities – October 5, 2018 Welcome to the Desert Lightning News Digital Edition! We start off this month’s ...
 
U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kristine Legate

A-10 pilot reaches 5,000 hours

Airman 1st Class Kristine Legate Lt. Col. Robin Sandifer, 47th Fighter Squadron A-10 Thunderbolt II instructor pilot, celebrates reaching 5,000 flight hours in an A-10 Sept. 21 at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base. Sandifer is the f...
 
Staff Sgt. Tiffany Lundberg

Lessons from failure

PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Colo. — Thirty-two. Thirty-three. Thirty-four. Thirty-five — time’s up. Somewhere in Texas a senior airman failed his fitness test. He couldn’t complete the minimum requirement for abdominal...
 
