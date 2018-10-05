Hey! Must be the Money!

The 355th Comptroller Squadron Financial Services Office is here to help you get paid. Members who PCS to Davis Monthan Air Force Base need to visit CPTS (same building as the fighter wing staff, 1st Floor) at 1 p.m. the first Monday after arriving. No appointment is required. Bring your travel orders, receipts for airfare, and receipts for expenses over $75. If you used temporary lodging and if you have already moved out, bring your lodging receipt. If you are still in temporary lodging, bring the receipt to us after you move out and after your original travel voucher is paid.

For members deploying or going on temporary duty for more than 45 days, ensure you schedule partial payments (aka accruals) through DTS before departing D-M AFB.

While you are gone, add your expenses to DTS so your partials cover all expenses on your GTC. Failure to do this can lead to monthly late fees and GTC account suspension.

If you experience DTS travel voucher issues, contact your unit organizational defense travel administrator. If the unit ODTA cannot fix the problem, contact the CPTS travel section lead to resolve the issue.

For more information about separating/retiring from the Air Force, visit the 355th CPTS to obtain sign off on the out-processing checklist.

For more information, email 355cpts.custsvc@us.af.mil for a 48-hour response time.

Courtesy of 355th CPTS