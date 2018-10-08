Desert Lightning News – Davis Monthan


Local

October 8, 2018
 

Raytheon, US Army improve TOW missile

Army photograph Army photograph

Raytheon systems like the TOW missile enable ground forces to achieve overmatch against adversary armored and wheeled systems, regardless of the environment or conditions.

TUCSON, Ariz.–The U.S. Army has awarded Raytheon Company a $21 million contract to develop a new propulsion system for the venerable TOW® missile.

The contract funds a three-year effort to make performance improvements to the tube-launched, optically tracked TOW missile.

The TOW system is a long-range, heavy assault-precision anti-armor, anti-fortification and anti-amphibious landing weapon system used throughout the world today. The radio frequency-guided TOW missile enables ground forces to achieve overmatch against adversary armored and wheeled systems, regardless of the environment or conditions.

“Improving TOW’s propulsion system will increase range and deliver enhanced protection for ground troops while providing them with more capability,” said Kim Ernzen, Raytheon Land Warfare Systems vice president. “Raytheon and the Army have consistently upgraded the TOW weapon system to keep it relevant for today’s fight, and help our soldiers preserve their overmatch advantage on the battlefield.”

The new contract builds on other development activities. Performance improvements will be integrated into all TOW missile variants, including the top and direct attack 2B, direct attack 2A and Bunker Buster missiles.

The TOW weapon system is deployed with more than 20 international armed forces and integrated on over 15,000 ground, vehicle and helicopter platforms. It’s also a preferred system for NATO, coalition, United Nations and peacekeeping operations worldwide.

TOW will remain in the Army’s inventory until at least 2050. Raytheon has delivered more than 690,000 TOW weapon systems to U.S. and allied war fighters.



 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Desert Lightning News by checking our Distribution List


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
Space
nasaabort

Astronaut, cosmonaut safe after abort during launch to ISS

American astronaut Nick Hague and Russian cosmonaut Alexey Ovchinin resting comfortably in the city of Baikonur, Kazakhstan, after an anomaly shortly after their launch. The Soyuz-10 spacecraft launched from the Baikonur Cosmod...
 
Full Story »

 
 
News
F35B

After crash, Pentagon says temporary pause in F-35 flights

The Pentagon on Oct. 11 ordered a temporary pause in all F-35 fighter jet flights in order to inspect the fleet in the wake of a crash last month in South Carolina. The decision involves a potentially bad fuel tube and affects ...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Local
Raytheon photograph

Raytheon accelerates DeepStrike missile development

Raytheon photograph Raytheon’s DeepStrike missile is the U.S. Army’s affordable solution that offers double the firepower, greater range and precision accuracy. TUCSON, Ariz.–Raytheon Company has completed a signi...
 
Full Story »

 