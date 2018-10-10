Desert Lightning News – Davis Monthan


Inside the mission: food service’s unique purpose

Senior Airman Giovanni Sims
Davis-Monthan AFB, Ariz.
Airmen stop by the salad bar for a more healthy option at the Desert Inn dining facility at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Oct 1, 2018. The dining facility provides food service excellence in support of Air Force readiness and peacetime missions.

The 355th Force Support Squadron provides service to over 40,000 Airmen, civilians, contractors, retirees and dependents on Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., through various facilities.

The Desert Inn Dining Facility may be small in numbers, but hold a key component to supporting the mission.

“I place all the orders,” said Staff Sgt. Renae Perez, 355th Force Support Squadron storeroom manager. “We get trucks every single day. We receive the orders, rotate the food and have everything prepared, cooked and served, providing hot meals for the Airmen.”

While the ultimate goal is to support the mission, their day-to-day activity can be commonplace. But like any other service, they serve a unique purpose.

“It’s our job to make sure you have the energy to complete your specific role in the mission,” said Airman 1st Class Olivia Barnwell. “It’s important to have your basic needs fulfilled, whether that be food, water, or shelter. We are the backbone for all the squadrons and missions that take place at D-M.”

Airman 1st Class Christian Poole, 355th Force Support Squadron food service apprentice, serves an airman during lunch at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Oct. 1, 2018. The dining facility provides food service excellence in support of Air Force readiness and peacetime missions.

Regardless of how miniscule they may seem on a large scale mission, this particular service understands its role and does it well.

“It’s a lot of responsibility,” Perez said. “But I like what I do for the mission. As long as I work hard and my peers are working hard, our part is done and everyone is satisfied.”

Anyway they can, food services is accommodating the needs of the Airmen and ensuring quality food and service.

“We do listen and take into consideration the ICE comment cards,” Perez said. “We have a certain catalog to order from and rules to abide by, but we try our best to provide a variety of options that everyone can enjoy.”
 

Airman 1st Class Mirella Lopez, 355th Force Support Squadron food service apprentice, prepares food from the menu of the day at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Oct. 1, 2018.The dining facility provides food service excellence in support of Air Force readiness and peacetime missions.

 

A U.S. Airman prepares a salad at the Desert Inn Dining Facility at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Oct. 1, 2018. The dining facility provides food service excellence in support of Air Force readiness and peacetime missions.



 

