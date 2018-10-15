Desert Lightning News – Davis Monthan


D-M host first annual DLT Cup Competition

Senior Airman Giovanni Sims
Davis-Monthan AFB, Ariz.
Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Kristine Legate

Desert Lightning Team members participate in a volleyball tournament during the first annual DLT Competition Cup at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Oct. 12, 2018. This competition is open to all base personnel and their families.

Davis-Monthan Air Force Base in Arizona held its first annual Desert Lightning Competition Cup Oct. 12, 2018.

The DLT Competition Cup consisted of various tournaments: basketball, volleyball, a Push-Up-A-Thon, spades, corn hole and a CrossFit competition that accommodated over 1200 personnel.

“The purpose of this event was to build camaraderie between units in the Desert Lightning Team while including participation of family members,” said Master Sgt. Craig Farner, 612th Air Operations Center combat plans and development superintendent. “We wanted to create a large scale competition that would bring together all aspects of D-M’s personnel.”

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Kristine Legate

Desert Lightning Team members participate in a Push-Up-A-Thon during the first annual DLT Competition Cup at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Oct. 12, 2018. The DLT Competition Cup consisted of a variety of tournaments including basketball, volleyball, spades, corn hole and a CrossFit competition to accommodate more than 1,500 personnel.

These events were intended to spread messages of unity and care throughout the DLT.

“We are trying to send a message to the families that they are just as part of this base as the one serving,” Farner said. “As a member of the Top III, it’s our charge to get out into base and the local community and show our efforts through professional development, outreach programs and small scale events. We are working for you each and every day.”
 

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Kristine Legate

Trophies, medals, coins and t-shirts for the Desert Lightning Competition Cup sit on a table at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Oct. 12, 2018. This is the first occurrence of the annual competition which hopes to build camaraderie and support throughout the base.



 

