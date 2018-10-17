Desert Lightning News – Davis Monthan


October 17, 2018
 

Fire prevention week teaches important skills

Airman 1st Class Michael X. Beyer
Davis-Monthan AFB, Ariz.
Joseph Nix, 355th Civil Engineer Squadron fire inspector, demonstrates fire extinguisher techniques to children during Fire Prevention Week at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Oct. 11, 2018. This year’s fire prevention campaign was “Look. Listen. Learn. Be aware. Fire can happen anywhere,” which hopes to educate the public on basic skills that can be employed to escape a fire.

Firefighters from the 355th Civil Engineer Squadron taught members of the Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., community essential skills that could prove invaluable in the event of a home fire, as part of National Fire Prevention Week, from Oct. 8-12, 2018, at Davis-Monthan.

This year’s fire prevention campaign was “Look. Listen. Learn. Be aware. Fire can happen anywhere,” which hopes to educate the public on basic skills that can be employed to escape a fire.

“Working in the fire service for many years, we know that people often make choices in fire situations that jeopardize them, their safety or even cost them their lives,” said Raymond LeClair, 355th CES assistant chief for fire prevention. “We need to do a better job of teaching people about potentially life-saving escape planning, and helping them practice can motivate them to take action.”

Airman 1st Class Jordan Speakman, 355th Civil Engineer Squadron firefighter, shows firefighting equipment to children during Fire Prevention Week at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Oct. 11, 2018. This year’s fire prevention campaign was “Look. Listen. Learn. Be aware. Fire can happen anywhere,” which hopes to educate the public on basic skills that can be employed to escape a fire.

While everyone can learn from Fire Prevention Week, many of the teaching are aimed at children, so they can develop lifelong skills to benefit them in case of a fire.

“The most important thing is teaching them what to do when a fire occurs; get out, call 911 and to know at least two ways out,” said Airman 1st Class Jordan Speakman, 355th CES firefighter.

Although people feel safest at home, it is also where they are at greatest risk to fire, with four out of five U.S. fire deaths occurring there.

To combat this perception of safety, Fire Prevention Week hopes to challenge peoples’ existing escape plans and help them to develop new ones.
 

Staff Sgt. Toby Moone, 355th Civil Engineer Squadron firefighter, puts a flame-retardant firefighter jacket on a child during Fire Prevention Week at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Oct. 11, 2018. This year’s fire prevention campaign was “Look. Listen. Learn. Be aware. Fire can happen anywhere,” which hopes to educate the public on basic skills that can be employed to escape a fire.



 

