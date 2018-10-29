PACE enhances D-M Airmen leadership skills

The Profession of Arms Center of Excellence held free seminars at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Oct. 23-25, 2018.

The PACE organization travels to U.S. Air Force bases around the world in order to teach lessons that help strengthen the Air Force identity and culture through forums and discussions.

“We want to bring out a better version of all the Airmen that we visit,” said U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Trevor Rosenberg, PACE senior instructor. “By doing this, we create a stronger national defense.”

The PACE team began its lessons here on Oct. 23 with two 2-hour-long “Enhancing Human Capital” seminars. During these classes, attendees were taught how to strengthen their leadership skills by developing a better version of themselves.

“Each one of us is a leader, and we can become even greater ones when we learn what drives our actions,” Rosenberg said.

During the second day of their visit, PACE held multiple hour-long “What now, Airmen?” courses for noncommissioned officers, senior NCOs and company grade officers. These lessons encouraged discussions about the decision making process by presenting various work-related scenarios to those in attendance via video series.

“We show those that come to these courses ethical dilemmas that usually deal with Air Force Core Values,” said Senior Master Sgt. Disarae Moore, 355th Force Support Squadron career assistance advisor. “We make sure to host smaller classes in order to encourage discussions and work through the problems presented to the students as a team. This also lets them hear different perspectives on the same problem.”

The final day was set aside for spouses of Davis-Monthan Airmen. The PACE team hosted an “Enhancing Human Capital” seminar optimized to heighten the leadership skills of the husbands and wives of those that are serving their country.

“This is really significant for the spouses to be able to come to these classes because they serve in their own right, too,” Moore said. “This is a wonderful opportunity for them to take a break and focus on the art of leading in the home when their spouse is deployed.”

Thanks to PACE, Davis-Monthan now has more Airmen who are better equipped to deal with work related issues and have a stronger knowledge of how to improve themselves. To find out more about PACE learning tools, visit www.airman.af.mil.

