Senior Airman Keifer Bowes

Hurricane Michael hit the Florida Panhandle as a Category 4 hurricane Oct. 10, with Tyndall Air Force Base directly in its path. While active-duty and National Guard service members were pre-positioned to provide assistance during the storm, within hours after it ended additional Airmen began arriving from across the country to assess the damage, clear the path for first responders, begin repairs to the base and provide humanitarian assistance to the area.