Chief master sergeant of Air Force visits D-M

Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force Kaleth O. Wright visited several units at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., to speak with Airmen Oct. 22-24, 2018.

During his visit, Chief Wright held discussions with members of the Desert Lighting Team about professional development as well as his priorities and vision for the future of our Air Force.

“The ultimate goal is to be a more effective and efficient Air Force,” Wright said. “I want our Airmen to be resilient, well trained and well lead. I want to give Airmen time to get after the mission and time to take care of themselves and their families.”

While Chief Wright holds the highest enlisted position, he understands that it’s the Airmen that have the ability to shape the Air Force.

“I would ask every Airmen to continue to provide feedback and let us know what things what areas need concern the most,” Wright said. “It’s a total team effort.”

