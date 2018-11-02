Chief master sergeant of Air Force visits D-M

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Kristine Legate
Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force Kaleth O. Wright engages with Airmen at the 755th Aircraft Maintenance Hanger during a base tour at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Oct 23, 2018. Chief Wright and his team traveled to various squadrons throughout D-M to meet with Airmen addressing their concerns and feedback regarding the future of the Air Force.
Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force Kaleth O. Wright visited several units at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., to speak with Airmen Oct. 22-24, 2018.
During his visit, Chief Wright held discussions with members of the Desert Lighting Team about professional development as well as his priorities and vision for the future of our Air Force.
“The ultimate goal is to be a more effective and efficient Air Force,” Wright said. “I want our Airmen to be resilient, well trained and well lead. I want to give Airmen time to get after the mission and time to take care of themselves and their families.”
While Chief Wright holds the highest enlisted position, he understands that it’s the Airmen that have the ability to shape the Air Force.
“I would ask every Airmen to continue to provide feedback and let us know what things what areas need concern the most,” Wright said. “It’s a total team effort.”
Air Force photograph by Airman Frankie D. Moore
Col. Mike Drowley, 355th Fighter Wing commander, welcomes Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force Kaleth O. Wright to Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Oct. 22, 2018.
Air Force photograph by Airman Frankie D. Moore
Col. Mike Drowley (far right), 355th Fighter Wing commander, Chief Master Sgt. Shanece Johnson, 355th Fighter Wing command chief, and members of the Desert Lightning Team await the arrival of Chief Master Sgt. Kaleth O. Wright to Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Oct. 22, 2018.
Air Force photograph
Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force Kaleth O. Wright talks with U.S. Air Force Col. Colleen McBratney, 355th Aerospace Medical Squadron commander, and members of the 355th Medical Group during his base tour Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Oct. 23, 2018.
Air Force photograph
Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force Kaleth O. Wright speaks with a group of Airmen during his base tour at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Oct. 23, 2018.
Air Force photograph by Tech. Sgt. Angela Ruiz
Senior Airman Jonathan Randolph, 612th Air Communications Squadron, and Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force Kaleth O. Wright, discuss the Joint Interface Control Cell-Deployable package at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Oct. 23, 2018. The JICC-D package provides a visual representation of a deployed locations surrounding air space to the 612th Air Operations Center.
Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Kristine Legate
Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force Kaleth O. Wright speaks with Airmen during a tour at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Oct. 23, 2018.