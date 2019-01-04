Desert Lightning News – Davis Monthan


January 4, 2019
 

Year in Review: November 2018

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Michael X. Beyer

D-M pilot wins top strafer at Hawgsmoke 2018

U.S. Air Force Capt. Sky Lesh, 354th Fighter Squadron A-10 Thunderbolt II pilot, poses for a photo Nov. 9, 2018, at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base. Lesh took home the top strafer award at the Hawgsmoke 2018 competition. A-10 pilots from the 345th FS competed against nine other squadrons.

(U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Frankie D. Moore) (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Frankie D. Moore)

U.S. Air Force pararescuemen with the 66th Rescue Squadron approach a simulated isolated person during the Tiger Rescue VI exercise in Tucson, Ariz., Nov. 3, 2018. Tiger Rescue brings together squadrons and assets that fall under the 563rd Rescue Group in order to perform combat search and rescue training.

Tiger Rescue VI

Tech. Sgt. Jonathan Agae, 66th Rescue Squadron special mission aviator, communicates with other pararescuemen during the Tiger Rescue VI exercise.



 

One base, one boss: 355th wing strengthens mission competence

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Cheyenne Powers Col. Mike Drowley, 355th Wing commander, speaks to Airmen during a re-designation ceremony at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz. Jan. 2, 2019. Previously home to the 355th ...
 
Uniform code of military justice changes

Effective Jan. 1, 2019, the Military Justice Act of 2016 will instate the most reform to the Uniform Code of Military Justice and Manual for Courts-Martial in decades, modernizing dated aspects of the military justice system while also providing transparency. “The Military Justice Act represents the most significant change to the military justice system since...
 
Year in Review: April 2018

Staff Sgt. Jaye Legate D-M holds annual Holocaust Remembrance Day ceremony Airmen from Davis-Monthan Air Force Base discuss the events of the Holocaust April 23, 2018, during the Davis-Monthan AFB annual Cultural Awareness Festival at Davis-Monthan AFB. The tent set up for Holocaust remembrance included information on specific aspects of the Holocaust such as stories...
 
