Year in Review: November 2018

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Michael X. Beyer
D-M pilot wins top strafer at Hawgsmoke 2018
U.S. Air Force Capt. Sky Lesh, 354th Fighter Squadron A-10 Thunderbolt II pilot, poses for a photo Nov. 9, 2018, at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base. Lesh took home the top strafer award at the Hawgsmoke 2018 competition. A-10 pilots from the 345th FS competed against nine other squadrons.
(U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Frankie D. Moore)
U.S. Air Force pararescuemen with the 66th Rescue Squadron approach a simulated isolated person during the Tiger Rescue VI exercise in Tucson, Ariz., Nov. 3, 2018. Tiger Rescue brings together squadrons and assets that fall under the 563rd Rescue Group in order to perform combat search and rescue training.
Tech. Sgt. Jonathan Agae, 66th Rescue Squadron special mission aviator, communicates with other pararescuemen during the Tiger Rescue VI exercise.