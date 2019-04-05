Courtesy photo
Stationed at Phoenix Deer Valley Airport, the Desert Rats Demonstration Team flies in four-plane formations flown by experienced Arizona pilots. They fly the CJ-6, a two-seat, military aircraft that was primarily used for training, but can be fitted with weaponry for light attack operations. The pilots are retired Lt. Cols. Mike Carter and Rich Tomich, and retired Capt. Dee Grimm. and civilian professional pilot, Pat Giery. Originally produced in 1958, the CJ-6 was the first-ever plane completely designed and manufactured in China.