Courtesy photo

Stationed at Phoenix Deer Valley Airport, the Desert Rats Demonstration Team flies in four-plane formations flown by experienced Arizona pilots. They fly the CJ-6, a two-seat, military aircraft that was primarily used for training, but can be fitted with weaponry for light attack operations. The pilots are retired Lt. Cols. Mike Carter and Rich Tomich, and retired Capt. Dee Grimm. and civilian professional  pilot, Pat Giery. Originally produced in 1958, the CJ-6 was the first-ever plane completely designed and manufactured in China.



 

Commentary

Eyewitness to tragedy; how to deal

Tragedy is a part of life. But what can make or break an individual is how they deal with such tragedies. I grew up in a very small, rural town where you either knew every person or at least knew of them. Dull, flickering street lamps illuminate the streets and the taverns are filled with...
 
Commentary

Suicide: Watch out for your wingman

JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, Wash. — Six thousand seventy-nine. That’s the number of veteran suicides for 2016, the most recent year reported. In some ways it’s just a random number and hard to put into any type of perspective. In many ways it’s sobering, sad, disturbing and disappointing. One. That’s the number of veteran suicides of...
 
Air Force

Black Sheep still up for 214th AG mission

About 60 years ago, at an undisclosed location, ground troops would sit for hours and sometimes days on top of a hill collecting information on our adversaries; a reconnaissance both dangerous and demanding. The grueling winter nights and scorching summer days made this mission an arduous one, but these Airmen were dedicated day in and...
 
