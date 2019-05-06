Hill AFB Airmen deploy F-35A to support coalition forces

HILL AIR FORCE BASE, Utah — Airmen from the 388th and 419th fighter wings at Hill AFB deployed to Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, to support the Air Force Central Command mission in the Middle East. The aircraft arrived in country on April 15.

“For those of us who have been a part of the F-35 (Lightning II) program for a while, this is a huge milestone,” Col. Lee Kloos, 388th FW commander, told a group of Airmen gathered in Hill AFB’s deployment control center. “You’re the first. We’re proud of you, and we’ll be watching you as you bring this jet’s capabilities to bear in support of our nation’s defense.”

As the first deployment to the U.S. Air Forces Central Command area of responsibility, the Airmen are prepared and trained for the AFCENT mission.

“As the first operational F-35 wing in the Air Force, we’ve been working toward this since we received our first jets in 2015,” said Lt. Col. Yosef Morris, 4th Fighter Squadron commander. “We have been successful in two Red Flags, we’ve deployed to Europe and to Asia. Our Airmen are ready for this mission.”

The conventional takeoff and landing variant of the F-35A joint strike fighter provides greater operational capability by combining advanced stealth capabilities with the latest weapons technology.

“We are adding a cutting edge weapons system to our arsenal that significantly enhances the capability of the coalition,” said Lt. Gen. Joseph Guastella, commander of U.S. Air Forces Central Command. “The sensor fusion and survivability this aircraft provides to the joint force will enhance security and stability across the theater and deter aggressors.”

The group of Airmen is made up of pilots from the active-duty 4th Fighter Squadron and Reserve 466th Fighter Squadron, as well as active-duty and Reserve Airmen in the 4th Aircraft Maintenance Unit and personnel in other support functions.

This is the first deployment for many Airmen who have been in the F-35A program their entire career, like Staff Sgt. Riley Curry, who said getting ready for the deployment was the hard part, but carrying out the mission is second nature.

“It’s neat to be on our first deployment and part of the first operational F-35A deployment, but we’re going out to do our job — the same one we do here every day,” said Curry, 388th Maintenance Squadron munitions controller.

Hill AFB’s Total Force Airmen previously deployed to RAF Lakenheath in April 2017, as well as Kadena Air Base, Japan, in the fall of 2017.

“As a Total Force effort with a mix of active-duty and Reserve Airmen working side by side, this is no different than what we do on a day-to-day basis here at Hill AFB,” said Col. Gina Sabric, 419th FW commander. “We train together and fight together, and as the first deployment for the F-35A to the Middle East, I’m one hundred percent confident we’ll deliver.”

The 388th and 419th FW are the Air Force’s first combat-capable F-35A units. The first operational F-35As arrived at Hill AFB in October 2015. The active-duty 388th FW and Air Force Reserve 419th FW fly and maintain the jet in a total force partnership, which capitalizes on the strength of both components. By the end of 2019, Hill AFB will be home to 78 F-35s.

Portions of this article were provided by a U.S. Air Force Central Command Press Release.