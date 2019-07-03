Air Force U.S. AIR FORCE in action July 3, 2019 0 53 Share Facebook Linkedin Email U.S. Army Soldiers locate targets during a simulated close air support mission during RED FLAG-Alaska 19-2 at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, June 10, 2019. RF-A exercises provide unique opportunities to integrate various forces in a realistic threat environment and dates back to 1975, when it was held at Clark Air Base, Philippines and called Exercise COPE THUNDER. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kristen Heller) An A-10 Thunderbolt II taxis after being armed during Green Flag-West 19-8 at Nellis Air Force Base, Las Vegas, Nevada, June 9, 2019. The Idaho Air Guard is supporting the 116th Cavalry Brigade Combat Team during their National Training Center rotation on Fort Irwin, California. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Joshua C. Allmaras)