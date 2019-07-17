Lt. Col. Jason M. Botts, 412 Test Wing chaplain, Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., delivers the invocation at the 53rd Test and Evaluation Group (TEG) change of command ceremony at Nellis AFB, Nev., July 10, 2019. The 53rd TEG is made up of seven squadrons, two direct-reporting detachments, two combined test forces, and one operations location at eight stateside locations.





Col. R. Ryan Messer, 53rd Wing commander, Eglin Air Force Base, Fla., passes the 53rd WG guidon to Col. William Creeden, 53rd Test and Evaluation Group incoming commander, during a change of command ceremony at Nellis AFB, Nev., July 10, 2019. Creeden is a command pilot with more than 1,500 hours in the F-22 Raptor fighter jet and the F-15C Eagle fighter jet, and has served in five different squadrons, three fighter wings, and at the MAJCOM level.





Col. William Creeden, 53rd Test and Evaluation Group commander, speaks after assuming command at the 53rd TEG change of command ceremony at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., July 10, 2019. The 53rd TEG is responsible for the overall management of the wing’s flying activities at Beale AFB, Calif., Creech AFB, Nev., Davis-Monthan AFB, Ariz., Edwards AFB, Calif., Eglin AFB, and Nellis, as well as Duke Field.