Desert Lightning News Digital Edition – October 2019

Welcome to the October edition of D-M AFB Desert Lightning News! We have a super-special treat for you this month: check out our cover – it’s the A-10 Mustang! No – wait a minute – would that be the P-51 Warthog?? Some of you are smiling, ‘cause you know where this is going: we have photos courtesy of D-M’s A-10 Demo Team, featuring a P-51-themed paint job on an A-10, which will be flown on this coming year’s air show circuit. Click on the link below to check out this bad boy on our cover (and inside, on page 6), in this week’s issue of Desert Lightning News!

http://online.flipbuilder.com/vzwd/ckpj/

Here are some more highlights from this month’s issue (read it online by clicking on the link below):

F-35 pilot keeps cool during mid-air crisis over Salt Lake: page 2

612th Air Communications Squadron cleans Rillito River bed: page 3

AF Weather Squadrons undergoing realignment: page 4

Photo Feature: POW/ MIA Remembrance Ceremony: pages 8 & 9

T7-A Red Hawk trainer unveiled: page 12

All this and much more, in this edition of Desert Lightning News! Pick up a hard copy of the paper beginning October 4th at our usual distribution points on base and in Tucson. Be sure to “Like” our Facebook page for daily updates on news coming out of D-M and other military and defense installations in the desert southwest. It’s our privilege to serve you – have a great week! #aerotechnews #dmafbnews

