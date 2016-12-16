Desert Eagle – Edwards


December 16, 2016
 

Wanted: Volunteer income tax preparers

The Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., Tax Center is looking for volunteers to help during the upcoming tax season.

Each year, the U.S. Air Force assists military members and their families by providing free income tax preparation and filing. The upcoming tax season officially starts early February and ends April 18, 2017.

The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program depends on the support of volunteers who can commit their time and effort to preparing and filing tax returns. In past tax seasons, the Edwards Tax Center has saved the Edwards AFB community over $100,000 in tax preparation fees.  The success of this program is due to the dedication and active participation of volunteers from the community. Whether military or civilian, officer or enlisted, anyone interested can volunteer.

This upcoming tax season, the center plans to open two days per week and limit their clientele to active duty, junior enlisted (E1–E6).  If a surplus in volunteer support exists, the Edwards Tax Center may expand its hours and eligibility to include all active duty and/or retirees.  We request all commanders and civilian leaders allow as many volunteers from their units to participate as is practicable. Volunteers will be considered to be on duty when volunteering at the tax center.

Volunteers will act as IRS-certified tax preparers. Accordingly, volunteers must complete the IRS certification course. Volunteers will also need to take the California Franchise Tax Board course.  Both courses are currently scheduled to take place in mid-January 2017, but the exact dates are still to be determined. Both courses will be offered on base.

If anyone is interested, contact Capt. Kyle Ratliff at 661-277-2888, or email kyle.ratliff.2@us.af.mil.



 

