History in transit

eafb-history1

Air Force photograph by Christopher Ball

The twin tail sections from a disassembled C-119B “Flying Boxcar” are positioned for loading onto A C-5 Galaxy from Dover Air Force Base, Del., on the flightline of Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., Dec. 19, 2016. The C-5 was loaded with the majority of the disassembled aircraft for transportation to the Air Mobility Command Museum at Dover AFB. This airplane, tail number 48-0352, was one of several that played a direct role in the Battle of Chosin Reservoir in the Korean War in 1950. It will eventually be restored to its Korean War era configuration and displayed at the AMC Museum.
 

eafb-history2

Air Force photograph by Christopher Ball

C-5 Galaxy from Dover Air Force Base, Del., waits for a very special cargo on the flightline of Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., Dec. 19, 2016. The C-5 was loaded with the majority of a disassembled C-119B “Flying Boxcar” for transportation to the Air Mobility Command Museum at Dover AFB. This airplane, tail number 48-0352, was one of several that played a direct role in the Battle of Chosin Reservoir in the Korean War in 1950. The aircraft will eventually be restored to its Korean War era configuration and displayed at the AMC Museum.



 

