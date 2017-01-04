OSI seeks new recruits



The Air Force Office of Special Investigation is seeking highly qualified senior airmen, staff sergeant and technical sergeant applicants for special agent investigative duties at Edwards and various other worldwide duty locations.

Founded in 1948, at the recommendation of Congress, AFOSI is a field operating agency mandated to provide professional investigative services to identify and neutralize criminal, terrorist and intelligence threats to the U.S. Air Force, the Department of Defense and the U.S. government.

If you are an E-4 (less than 6 years TAFMS), E-5 (between 5 to 11 years TAFMS), or E-6 (less than 1 year TIG and less than 11 years TAFMS) with a stellar military record, and the desire to be challenged daily, then AFOSI may be the career for you.

Interested applicants meeting minimum recruitment requirements listed at www.osi.af.mil should attend the next recruitment meeting, which will be 10 a.m., Jan. 26 at AFOSI Det. 111, Bldg. 2810. You may also contact the local AFOSI recruiting manager at 661-277-6995 to address any questions in between briefings.