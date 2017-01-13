Desert Eagle – Edwards


Local

January 13, 2017
 

Los Angeles County Air Show scholarship program deadline extended

The Los Angeles County Air Show presented by Lockheed Martin has extended the STEM Scholarship Program Application deadline to Feb. 5, 2017.

A minimum of three students will be recognized and rewarded scholarships in the amount of $2,500 each.

To be eligible for the Los Angeles County Air Show STEM Scholarship, applicants must be entering college for the first time in the Fall of 2017 and plan to pursue college/university level studies in Science, Technology, Engineering, Math, or Aerospace. Applicants must be U.S. citizens who reside in the Antelope Valley region and maintain credits to graduate high school at the Spring semester of 2017 and start in the Fall of 2017.

Criteria and information can be found at www.lacountyairshow.com under the Scholarships link. Recipients will be recognized at the Air Show.

The Los Angeles County Airshow, considered to be one of the nation’s premier Air Shows will have a full schedule of world renowned aerobatic performers from all over the country, skydivers and warbirds. In addition to the attractions in the sky, the Los Angeles County Air Show is home to an impressive, interactive STEM exhibition, believed to be one of the largest expo of any air show, extensive static displays, a Kid’s Zone, an iconic Aeronautical Historical Panel and more. 

For more information on the Los Angeles County Air Show, STEM and pre-sale tickets, visit www.lacountyairshow.com. Follow on Facebook, Twitter @LACountyAirShow, Instagram and SnapChat for updates.



 

