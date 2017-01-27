Desert Eagle – Edwards


Local

January 27, 2017
 

2017 Edwards Tax Center opens Feb. 8

The 2017 Edwards AFB Tax Center will open Feb. 8, and remain open through April 12.

The center will be open 8 a.m.-noon and 1- 4 p.m., Wednesdays and Saturdays. 

 Due to a shortage of manpower, the 2017 Tax Center will be limited in its size and scope to active duty service members E-6 and below. If availability allows, the eligibility and scope of the tax center may be expanded at a later date.

The center is located in Bldg. 7210 at 1100 Kincheloe Ave., near the U.S. Post Office in the Desert Mall.
To schedule an appointment, call 661-277-4310 during the below hours: 
Mondays and Wednesdays: 8 a.m.-4 p.m.
Tuesdays and Thursdays: 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Fridays: 8 a.m.-noon
 
When you call, you will be told what you will need to bring to your appointment. Walk-ins are welcome; however, appointments take priority and walk-ins will be seen contingent upon the availability of a volunteer tax preparer.



 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Aerotech News by checking our Distribution List


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
Health & Safety

What’s in your pillowcase? Red Cross talks emergency preparedness with fourth-graders

Air Force photograph by Kenji Thuloweit American Red Cross volunteers Cecilia Olivas (center) and Simone Delaflor Evangelista talk to fourth graders at Irving L. Branch Elementary Jan. 19, 2017, about the Red Cross’ Pillowcase Project. The project encourages third-fifth-graders to learn about emergency preparedness. The Edwards Office of Emergency Management, 812th Civil Engineering Squadron,...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Air Force
secaf

Disbrow to serve as acting AF secretary

Under secretary of the Air Force Lisa S. Disbrow will serve as the acting secretary of the Air Force as of Jan. 20, until the President nominates and the Senate confirms a permanent replacement. Under federal law, the under sec...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Air Force

Tech Report: Air Force Research Lab

The Air Force Research Laboratory discovers, develops, and integrates affordable warfighting technologies for the Air Force in air, space and cyberspace. In this Air Force Tech Report, learn about the science and technology of AFRL.
 
Full Story »

 