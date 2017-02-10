412th MXG recognizes 2016 maintenance pros of the year

The 412th Maintenance Group at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., honored its top performers for 2016 during a luncheon held Feb. 6, 2017, in Hangar 1600.

Base leadership routinely acknowledges how the 412th MXG has the most diverse maintenance mission in the Air Force.

The group is charged with the maintenance of 75 aircraft in 15 different airframes.

412th MXG Maintenance Professionals of the Year



Maintenance Professional, Junior-Level

Senior Airman Tyler Broadfoot, 412th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron



Maintenance Professional, Mid-Level

Tech. Sgt. Daniel George, 912th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron



Maintenance Professional, Senior-Level

Master Sgt. Frederick Maurath III, 412th AMXS



Maintenance Support Professional, Junior-Level

Senior Airman Grace Covert, 412th AMXS



Maintenance Support Professional, Mid-Level

Staff Sgt. Andrew Smith, 412th MXS



Maintenance Support Professional, Senior-Level

Master Sgt. Jarrod Miller, 412th MXG



Crew Chief of the Year

Staff Sgt. Daniel Calderwood, 912th AMXS



Maintenance Support (Test) Professional, Mid-Level

Staff Sgt. John Templeton III, 412th Maintenance Logistics Squadron



Maintenance Support (Test) Professional, Senior-Level

Master Sgt. Nathan Davis, 412th MXLS



Outstanding Weapons and Munitions Professionals



Airman Category

Senior Airman Travis Dougherty, 412th MXG



Noncommissioned Officer

Tech Sgt. Jonathan Young, 412th AMXS



Senior NCO

Senior Master Sgt. Thomas Rowe, 412th MXG



Civilian Weapons

Stephen Trekas, 412th Test Wing Safety Office



Civilian Munitions

Louis Vasquez



Weapons Load Crew of the Year

Crew R-2 — Staff Sgt. Huntington Johnson, Senior Airman Billy Webb and Senior Airman Michael Meyer



412th Maintenance Group Annual Awards



Airman

Senior Airman Travis Dougherty, 412th MXG



NCO

Tech Sgt. James Greene, 412th MXLS



Senior NCO

Master Sgt. Horace Marceaux III, 412th MXS



First Sergeant

Master Sgt. Laura Magas, 412th MXS



Supervision/Management

Julie McAndrew, 912th AMXS



Technician

Gordon Ruiz, 412th MXS



Trades/Labor

Bert Maxwell, 912th AMXS



Staff/Specialist/Analyst

Tricia Werdmuller Von Elgg, 912th AMXS



Maintenance Team of the Year

Bomber Aircraft Maintenance, 912th AMXS