Desert Eagle – Edwards


Local

February 10, 2017
 

Deputy L.A. mayor tours Edwards

Air Force photograph by Ethan Wagner Air Force photograph by Ethan Wagner

Jeff Gorell, Deputy Mayor for Homeland Security and Public Safety, Los Angeles, meets with 412th Security Forces Squadron defenders Jan. 31, 2017.

Jeff Gorell, Los Angeles deputy mayor for Homeland Security and Public Safety, visited Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., Jan. 31, 2017.

Gorell was given an orientation tour of the base that included visits to the 412th Security Forces Squadron, F-35 Integrated Test Force, 412th Electronic Warfare Group and 412th Maintenance Group.

“The visit to the 412th SFS translated into a connection with the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department and Los Angeles Police Department to increase training opportunities with them in the future,” said Lt. Col. David Watts, 412th SFS commander.

Air Force photograph by Ethan Wagner Air Force photograph by Ethan Wagner

Jeff Gorell, deputy mayor for Homeland Security and Public Safety, Los Angeles (right), meets with Explosive Ordnance Disposal Airmen from the 812th Civil Engineering Squadron Jan. 31, 2017.

According to an L.A. website, Gorell has been in that position since July 2015. He was a member of the California State Assembly representing the 37th and 44th District from 2010 to 2014. Previously, he was a deputy district attorney in Ventura County. Gorell is also a commander in the U.S. Navy Reserve and was deployed twice to Afghanistan.

As deputy mayor for Homeland Security and Public Safety, Gorell oversees and advises the mayor on policy related to the departments of police, fire, and emergency management, and he also coordinates with other regional, state, and federal agencies to ensure Los Angeles is safe and fully prepared for emergencies.
 

Air Force photograph by Ethan Wagner Air Force photograph by Ethan Wagner

Jeff Gorell, deputy mayor for Homeland Security and Public Safety, Los Angeles, meets with working military dog handlers from the 412th Security Forces Squadron before a WMD demonstration Jan. 31, 2017.



 

