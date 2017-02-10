Desert Eagle – Edwards


Salutes & Awards

February 10, 2017
 

Top performers honored at 412th TW Annual Awards

Air Force photograph by Joseph Gocong Air Force photograph by Joseph Gocong

The Saber Cordon is ready for award nominees to pass under at the beginning of the 412th Test Wing Annual Awards Banquet in Hangar 1600 Feb. 3, 2017.

The 412th Test Wing at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., hosted its annual awards banquet at Hangar 1600 Feb. 3, 2017, where accolades and hardware were handed out to the wing’s top performing individuals and teams.

New categories to this year’s awards are Innovator of the Year and Innovation Team of the Year.

The banquet was held in the maintenance hangar with several planes in the background including an F-22, T-38, B-52 and F-35.

Congratulations to all awardees for setting the standard in their respective categories!
 

2016 412th Test Wing Annual Awards Winners

 
Airman of the Year
Senior Airman Joseph Connors
412th Civil Engineering Group
 
NCO of the Year
Tech. Sgt. Amanda Esparza
412th Mission Support Group

Senior NCO of the Year
Master Sgt. Christopher Roach
412th MSG

Company Grade Officer of the Year
Capt Brian Gilliam
412th MSG

Field Grade Officer of the Year
Maj. Margaret Coppini
412th Medical Group

Honor Guardsman of the Year
Senior Airman Ambrose Ledesma
412th MSG

Honor Guard Program Manager of the Year
Tech. Sgt. Jeremy Waldrip
412th MSG

Brig. Gen. Carl Schaefer takes the stage at the 412th Test Wing Annual Awards Banquet held in Hangar 1600 Feb. 3, 2017.

Individual Mobilized Augmentee Senior NCO of the Year
Master Sgt. Anhtuan Dang
412th Test Wing Staff Agency

IMA Company Grade Officer of the Year
Capt. Richardson Honore
412th Test Wing Staff Agency

IMA Field Grade Officer of the Year
Maj. Lena Freienmuth
412th Maintenance Group

Supervision/Management of the Year
Robert Warner
412th Test Wing Staff Agency

Scientific/Engineering of the Year
Jeremy Cookson
U.S. Air Force Test Pilot School

Technician of the Year
Gordon Ruiz
412th MXG

Trades & Labor of the Year
Paul Hernandez
412th Operations Group

The 412th Test Wing Annual Awards Banquet was held in Hangar 1600 Feb. 3. 2017.

Secretarial/Clerical of the Year
Christine Avilucea
U.S. Air Force Plant 42

Staff/Specialist/Analyst of the Year
Marquette Moore
412th OG

Program Manager of the Year
Timothy James
412th CEG

Team of the Year
Benefield Anechoic Facility
412th EWG

Innovator of the Year
Kyle Schaller
412th Electronic Warfare Group

Innovation Team of the Year
Scarlet Snake
412th EWG



 

