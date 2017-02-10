Top performers honored at 412th TW Annual Awards

The 412th Test Wing at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., hosted its annual awards banquet at Hangar 1600 Feb. 3, 2017, where accolades and hardware were handed out to the wing’s top performing individuals and teams.
New categories to this year’s awards are Innovator of the Year and Innovation Team of the Year.
The banquet was held in the maintenance hangar with several planes in the background including an F-22, T-38, B-52 and F-35.
Congratulations to all awardees for setting the standard in their respective categories!
2016 412th Test Wing Annual Awards Winners
Airman of the Year
Senior Airman Joseph Connors
412th Civil Engineering Group
NCO of the Year
Tech. Sgt. Amanda Esparza
412th Mission Support Group
Senior NCO of the Year
Master Sgt. Christopher Roach
412th MSG
Company Grade Officer of the Year
Capt Brian Gilliam
412th MSG
Field Grade Officer of the Year
Maj. Margaret Coppini
412th Medical Group
Honor Guardsman of the Year
Senior Airman Ambrose Ledesma
412th MSG
Honor Guard Program Manager of the Year
Tech. Sgt. Jeremy Waldrip
412th MSG
Individual Mobilized Augmentee Senior NCO of the Year
Master Sgt. Anhtuan Dang
412th Test Wing Staff Agency
IMA Company Grade Officer of the Year
Capt. Richardson Honore
412th Test Wing Staff Agency
IMA Field Grade Officer of the Year
Maj. Lena Freienmuth
412th Maintenance Group
Supervision/Management of the Year
Robert Warner
412th Test Wing Staff Agency
Scientific/Engineering of the Year
Jeremy Cookson
U.S. Air Force Test Pilot School
Technician of the Year
Gordon Ruiz
412th MXG
Trades & Labor of the Year
Paul Hernandez
412th Operations Group
Secretarial/Clerical of the Year
Christine Avilucea
U.S. Air Force Plant 42
Staff/Specialist/Analyst of the Year
Marquette Moore
412th OG
Program Manager of the Year
Timothy James
412th CEG
Team of the Year
Benefield Anechoic Facility
412th EWG
Innovator of the Year
Kyle Schaller
412th Electronic Warfare Group
Innovation Team of the Year
Scarlet Snake
412th EWG