Top performers honored at 412th TW Annual Awards

The 412th Test Wing at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., hosted its annual awards banquet at Hangar 1600 Feb. 3, 2017, where accolades and hardware were handed out to the wing’s top performing individuals and teams.

New categories to this year’s awards are Innovator of the Year and Innovation Team of the Year.

The banquet was held in the maintenance hangar with several planes in the background including an F-22, T-38, B-52 and F-35.

Congratulations to all awardees for setting the standard in their respective categories!



2016 412th Test Wing Annual Awards Winners



Airman of the Year

Senior Airman Joseph Connors

412th Civil Engineering Group



NCO of the Year

Tech. Sgt. Amanda Esparza

412th Mission Support Group

Senior NCO of the Year

Master Sgt. Christopher Roach

412th MSG

Company Grade Officer of the Year

Capt Brian Gilliam

412th MSG

Field Grade Officer of the Year

Maj. Margaret Coppini

412th Medical Group

Honor Guardsman of the Year

Senior Airman Ambrose Ledesma

412th MSG

Honor Guard Program Manager of the Year

Tech. Sgt. Jeremy Waldrip

412th MSG

Individual Mobilized Augmentee Senior NCO of the Year

Master Sgt. Anhtuan Dang

412th Test Wing Staff Agency

IMA Company Grade Officer of the Year

Capt. Richardson Honore

412th Test Wing Staff Agency

IMA Field Grade Officer of the Year

Maj. Lena Freienmuth

412th Maintenance Group

Supervision/Management of the Year

Robert Warner

412th Test Wing Staff Agency

Scientific/Engineering of the Year

Jeremy Cookson

U.S. Air Force Test Pilot School

Technician of the Year

Gordon Ruiz

412th MXG

Trades & Labor of the Year

Paul Hernandez

412th Operations Group

Secretarial/Clerical of the Year

Christine Avilucea

U.S. Air Force Plant 42

Staff/Specialist/Analyst of the Year

Marquette Moore

412th OG

Program Manager of the Year

Timothy James

412th CEG

Team of the Year

Benefield Anechoic Facility

412th EWG

Innovator of the Year

Kyle Schaller

412th Electronic Warfare Group

Innovation Team of the Year

Scarlet Snake

412th EWG