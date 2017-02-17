412th TW recognizes 4th quarter, yearly award winners

Football season is over and it’s time for sports fans to focus on the basketball season and that was the theme of the 412th Test Wing 4th Quarter Awards Ceremony at the Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., theater Feb. 13, 2017.

Quarterly award winners were announced along with several major command and functional area awardees who were recognized during the ceremony. Each quarterly award winner or representative got the opportunity to shoot a basketball. Congratulations to all awardees.



412th Test Wing 4th Quarter (October-December 2016) Awardees



Airman of the Quarter

Senior Airman David Corley

412th Civil Engineering Group



NCO of the Quarter

Staff Sgt. Ryan Miller

412th Maintenance Group



Senior NCO of the Quarter

MSgt Lindsay Moon

412th Operations Group



Company Grade Officer of the Quarter

Capt. Christophe Bangerezako

412th Medical Group



Field Grade Officer of the Quarter

Maj. Alan Burwell

412th OG



Dorm of the Quarter

Airman 1st Class Yvonne Morse

412th Mission Support Group



Honor Guard of the Quarter

Staff Sgt. Ryan Bielli

412th OG



Supervision/Management of the Quarter

William D. Gamboa

412th MSG



Scientific/Engineering of the Quarter

William Quinn

412th OG



Technician of the Quarter

Richard Mathuren

412th MDG



Trades & Labor of the Quarter

William Halverstadt

412th OG



Secretarial/Clerical of the Quarter

Keira Newman

412th MXG



Staff/Specialist/Analyst of the Quarter

David Townsend

412th Electronic Warfare Group



Program Manager of the Quarter

Ryan Stofferahn

412th EWG



Team of the Quarter

Weapons Standardization Section

412th MXG



Volunteer of the Quarter

Robert Mejia

412th MSG



Innovation Team of the Quarter

Trans Verse Team

412th OG





Other Award Winners

2016 AFMC Lt. Gen. Leo Marquez Awards

Civilian Manager Aircraft Maintenance – Julie A. McAndrew, 412th MXG

Civilian Manager Munitions and Missile Maintenance – Robert L. Ostrander, 412th MXG

Civilian Technician Munitions and Missile Maintenance – Candace L. Akima, 412th MXG

NCO Aircraft Maintenance – Tech. Sgt. Bruce V. Santos, MXG



2016 Civil Engineer Annual AwardsCol. Frederick J. Riemer Award

Readiness and Emergency Management Flight, 812th Civil Engineering Squadron



2016 Clements McMullen Memorial Daedalian Weapon System Maintenance Trophy

412th MXG



2016 Joan Orr Air Force Spouse of the Year Award

Christeen Greenwell, 412th MXG



2016 Maintenance Effectiveness Award

Category II – 412th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron



2016 Medical Service Awards

USAF Clinical Excellence in Nursing Award, Field Grade Officer

Maj. Marion L. Foreman Jr., 412th MDG



USAF Surgeon General Award for Best Clinic

412th MDG



USAF Biomedical Clinician Category II Officer, Field Grade Officer

Maj. Kevin R. Hooker, 412th MDG



USAF Chief of Medicine Staff Commitment to Excellence

Lt. Col. Matthew R. Keysor, 412th MDG



4P USAF Pharmacy Tech NCO

Staff Sgt. Rhonda M. Russell, 412th MDG



USAF Dental Civilian Award

Natalie M. Ellis, 412th MDG



2016 Outstanding Aviation Resource Management Awards



Sergeant Dee Campbell ARM Large Team Award

412th TW Aviation Resource Managers, 412th OG



ARM Senior NCO

Master Sgt. Olivia R. Luque, 412th OG



Air Force Materiel Command 2016 Public Affairs Media Awards



Multimedia Story

Dawn Waldman, 412th Test Wing Public Affairs



Video Series

Dawn Waldman, 412th TW/PA



Funded News Publication

Desert Wings, 412th TW/PA



2017 Air Force Association Aerospace Awards Citation of Honor

F-22 Modernization Flight Test Team



2017 Air Force Association Outstanding Air Force Civilian Employees of the Year

Civilian Wage Employee

Kalen Deering, 412th MXG



Air Force Chief of Safety Outstanding Achievement Award for Weapons Safety

Tech. Sgt. Ryan McKellips, 412th Test Wing Safety Office



FY16 Gen. Jumper Award and Information Dominance Professional of the Year Awards

Gen. Jumper Award, Enlisted

Master Sgt. Jesse Erlenbush, 412th MSG



National Defense Industrial Association 2016 Tester of the Year Awards

Military Tester

Maj. Alan Burnwell, 412th OG