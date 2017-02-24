AF offers new 2-year degree program for civilians

The Air Force is expanding development opportunities for the civilian workforce by offering an associate degree at little to no cost.

Graduates of the online program will be awarded an Associate of Applied Science in Air Force leadership and management studies. The 60-credit hour program is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools.

“We continue to value education as a force multiplier, and this degree will assist civilians in their academic journey,” said Russell Frasz, the Force Development at Headquarters Air Force director. “This new program will open the pathway toward a bachelor’s degree and create more opportunities to attend higher levels of developmental education.”

Full-time, permanent appropriated fund employees in any grade who do not currently possess an associate or bachelor’s degree from an accredited college or university can apply. Enrollees must have an acceptable performance appraisal rating, two years of federal civilian service by the application deadline and a high school diploma (GED or equivalent). Bargaining unit employees should ensure “impact and implementation” has been completed at their location. Local base civilian personnel sections can provide more information.

Applicants can submit their package through myPers under Civilian Force Development from March 1 to May 1. The first term begins March 2018 and will include a maximum of 90 enrollees. Selections will be announced no later than November 2017.

“Providing our civilian workforce with opportunities to further their education is important so that they can acquire the skills along with the experience to grow into future leaders,” said Loretta Brown, the Air Force Personnel Center civilian leadership development program administrator. “This is a great opportunity for Air Force civilians to reach their full potential through an easily accessible degree.”

For more information on the program, select “Any” from the dropdown menu on myPers and search “Associate Degree.”