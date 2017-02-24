ALS enjoys success as it sees another large class graduate

The 412th Force Support Squadron’s Airman Leadership School graduated 41 senior airmen, one U.S. Marine corporal and one civilian Feb. 9 at Club Muroc, Edwards Air Force Base, Calif.
Class 17B marks another class to graduate after ALS expanded its class size to accommodate Air National Guard and Reserve Airmen and offering slots to sister services and civilians.
ALS is a five-week United States Air Force program designed to develop Airmen into effective frontline supervisors. It is the first professional military education that enlisted Air Force members encounter. ALS focuses on building leadership and team development abilities as well as effective communication. Congratulations to all the graduates who took another step in their careers!
ALS Class 17B Graduates
- Brandon Arreaga, 31st Test and Evaluation Squadron
- William Jones, 31st TES
- Jason Paul Lopez, 31st TES
- Jacob Blackburn, 31st TES
- Ian Rayfield, 412th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron
- Brian Repp, 412th AMXS
- Anthony Tressler, 412th AMXS (Distinguished Graduate)
- Loney Felder, 412th AMXS
- Bray Dotson, 412th AMXS
- Kyla Hayes, 412th AMXS
- Jordan Wild, Air Force Test Center
- Timothy Varvel, 412th Force Support Squadron (Academic Award)
- Jacob Montgomery, 412th Logistics Test Squadron
- Rosalva Rojas, 412th Medical Support Squadron
- Aireannah Haga, 412th MDSS
- Salvatore Battiata, 412th Security Forces Squadron
- Richard Cherry, 412th SFS
- Grant Botten, 412th SFS
- Randall Haynes, 412th SFS
- Veronica Mederios, 412th SFS
- Corey O’Donnell, 412th SFS
- Matthew Moncivais, 412th SFS
- Gregory Wiegand Jr., 412th SFS
- Brandon Mauro, 412th SFS
- Allan Garcia, 912th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron
- Jacob Barnhart, 912th AMXS
- Aaron Mould, 812th Civil Engineering Squadron
- Travis Dougherty, 412th Maintenance Squadron (Commandant’s Award)
- Blake Cyrus, 412th Maintenance Group
- Johnathan Miller, U.S. Marine Corps VMX-22 (John L. Levitow Award)
- Jason Jacobs, 412th SFS
- Byron Miller, 163rd Mission Support Group, California Air National Guard
- Russell Allen, 144th Civil Engineer Squadron, CANG
- Esteban Miranda, 144th Operations Support Flight, CANG
- Wai Ho, 129th Logistics Readiness Squadron, CANG
- Antonio Quinones, 163rd Civil Engineer Squadron, CANG
- Yong Jeon, 452nd Aerospace Medical Squadron, Air Force Reserve Command
- Jacob Kloska, 752nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, AFRC
- Julian Bernard, 555th Red Horse Squadron (Distinguished Graduate), Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada
- Maryann Tran, 452nd Logistics Readiness Squadron, AFRC
- Felisha Diaz, 56th Aerial Port Squadron, AFRC
- Lydia Penate, 446th Civil Engineering Squadron, AFRC
- Ransom Yamada, 50th Aerial Port Squadron, AFRC