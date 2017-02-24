ALS enjoys success as it sees another large class graduate

The 412th Force Support Squadron’s Airman Leadership School graduated 41 senior airmen, one U.S. Marine corporal and one civilian Feb. 9 at Club Muroc, Edwards Air Force Base, Calif.

Class 17B marks another class to graduate after ALS expanded its class size to accommodate Air National Guard and Reserve Airmen and offering slots to sister services and civilians.

ALS is a five-week United States Air Force program designed to develop Airmen into effective frontline supervisors. It is the first professional military education that enlisted Air Force members encounter. ALS focuses on building leadership and team development abilities as well as effective communication. Congratulations to all the graduates who took another step in their careers!

ALS Class 17B Graduates