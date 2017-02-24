Come on down!

Staff from the Oasis Community Center took a group of 18 Airmen and civilians to a taping of the popular game show “The Price is Right” Feb. 15, 2017. Tune in May 5 to find out who from Edwards AFB was chosen as a contestant! More trips are on the way. The next event is March 17. Want to visit L.A. but don’t want to drive in the traffic? The Oasis staff is chartering a bus to take participants to Universal City Walk on St. Patrick’s Day! The staff can even make a reservation for dinner at the Wolfgang Puck Bistro. The event runs 4:30 p.m.-4 a.m. Participants need to be 18 and older. Sign up at the Oasis Community Center by March 10.