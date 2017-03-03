Airmen can sign up now for professional enhancement courses

Enlisted instructors and leadership at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., want to create a culture of development with a constant focus on professional development.

The Edwards Professional Development team is now offering Airman Professional Enhancement Courses. The program is an expansion of what the First Term Airman’s Center already has to offer.

“The kickoff of the 2017 professional development courses reinforces our commitment in the profession of arms and developing our Airmen in and out of uniform,” said Chief Master Sgt. Todd Simmons, 412th Test Wing command chief. “For us to continue to be the “World’s Greatest Air Force,” the deliberate development of our people must remain a long term strategic investment.”

“As Airmen, NCOs and senior NCOs, we all have our own unique specialties, but we are all Airmen first,” said Master Sgt. Andre Brooks, career assistance adviser. “Airmen have a responsibility to continuously pursue professional development. This responsibility is more than just PME, it also includes professional enhancement courses, off-duty education and leadership seminars. The Edwards Professional Enhancement Team offers these development opportunities throughout the calendar year that prepare our Airmen for increased supervisory and leadership responsibilities.”

Edwards will offer five additional courses throughout March in addition to the week-long FTAC course. Each professional development class has up to 34 seats available and will be taught in a classroom behind the Education Center on Methusa Rd. in Bldg. 2460, Room A. Interested Airmen can search “Edwards AFB Professional Enhancement Campus” online for more information and to sign up, or call 661-277-3301. They can also locate information on Facebook by searching “Edwards AFB FTAC.”

Courses offered in March

* First Term Airman Center Five-day Course, March 13-17: The First Term Airman Center is a five-day course that provides informative briefings and training for newly assigned First Term Airmen. Customs and courtesies, professionalism and dress and appearance are all highly stressed during FTAC. Upon completion of the course, Airmen will be better able to transition out of the technical training environment and into the operational Air Force.

FTAC’s uniform policy is service dress on Monday and ABUs the rest of the week. Showtime March 13 is 7:30 a.m. Please ensure uniform is clean and in accordance with AFI 36-2903 Air Force Dress and Appearance. Airmen are required to attend all five scheduled days of FTAC and will be unable to attend any personal appointments during this time.

* Airman Professional Enhancement Course, 7:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., March 20-22: This is three-day course providing Airmen a professional development opportunity. The course focuses on a variety of topics such as the enlisted force structure, career progression, standards and discipline, Airman comprehensive assessments, Enlisted Performance Reports, bullet writing and ethics. It is intended for Airman through senior airman who have completed their Career Development Course requirements, attended FTAC at least one year prior, and have not completed Airman Leadership School.

* NCO Professional Enhancement, 7:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., March 27-29: NCOPE is a three-day course designed to improve supervisory skills, increase self-confidence and encourage ethical and exemplary leadership behavior. It is intended for staff sergeants and tech sergeants who have been removed three years from ALS but have not attended the NCO Academy. NCOs who fall outside this are still eligible to attend.

* Company Grade Officer Professional Enhancement, 7:30 a.m.4:30 p.m., March 23: CGOPE is a one-day course designed to grow leadership and management ability in the officer ranks. It is intended for any company grade officer. Subjects include enlisted force structure, Enlisted Evaluation System, legal and discipline panel, Thrift Savings Plan and Blended Retirement, senior leader perspective and strategic writing.

* Informed Decision Brief, 9-11:30 a.m., March 30: This is a mandatory briefing for first and second term Airmen within 12-15 months of their date of separation. The briefing outlines Air Force benefits and educational opportunities from base agencies. The Air National Guard and Air Force Reserve recruiters also brief on the opportunity to join their ranks.

* Superintendent Course, 7:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., March 31: This course is designed to leverage the skills and knowledge of experienced leaders to advance our senior enlisted corps. The goal is to provide senior NCOs expanded knowledge on important subjects commonly associated with the superintendent and chief enlisted manager positions. Topics include enlisted career management, resource management, manpower, personnel and superintendent-level writing.