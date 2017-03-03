Recognizing contributions

Members of the 412th Security Forces Squadron at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., display the colors before the singing of the National Anthem at the African American History Month Observance Luncheon Feb. 28, 2017. The event was held in the NASA integrated support facility at NASA’s Armstrong Flight Research Center. It was the final event in a series dedicated to African American History Month. The keynote speaker was Dr. Michele Bowers, superintendent for the Lancaster School District. Her presentation was titled “The Crisis in Black Education.” Brig. Gen. Carl Schaefer, 412th Test Wing commander, provided closing remarks and expressed his appreciation for everyone’s attendance at the AAHM luncheon.