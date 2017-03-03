Desert Eagle – Edwards


Local

March 3, 2017
 

Recognizing contributions

eafb-bhm

Air Force photograph by Kyle Larson

Members of the 412th Security Forces Squadron at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., display the colors before the singing of the National Anthem at the African American History Month Observance Luncheon Feb. 28, 2017. The event was held in the NASA integrated support facility at NASA’s Armstrong Flight Research Center. It was the final event in a series dedicated to African American History Month. The keynote speaker was Dr. Michele Bowers, superintendent for the Lancaster School District. Her presentation was titled “The Crisis in Black Education.” Brig. Gen. Carl Schaefer, 412th Test Wing commander, provided closing remarks and expressed his appreciation for everyone’s attendance at the AAHM luncheon.



 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Aerotech News by checking our Distribution List


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
Local

Test wing commander says Air Force is ‘fired up’

Brig. Gen. Carl E. Schaefer, commander of the 412th Test Wing at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., spoke to a full house at the Antelope Valley Board of Trade’s 45th Annual Business Outlook Conference Feb 24, and told the audience the U.S. Air Force is “fired” up about its future. The theme for this year’s...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Local
Air Force photograph by Kenji Thuloweit

Airmen can sign up now for professional enhancement courses

Air Force photograph by Kenji Thuloweit Staff Sgt. Adam Joachim (left), First Term Airmen Center NCOIC, and Master Sgt. Andre Brooks, career assistance adviser, are part of the staff that will be conducting new professional dev...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Events

Team Edwards to observe Women’s History Month

Public Law 100-9 established the Women’s History Month observance to recognize the contributions of women to American society on March 12, 1987. This observance runs throughout the month of March, highlighting both the struggles and achievements of women throughout American history. The Joint Resolution of the 100th Congress instituting Women’s History Month observed that women...
 
Full Story »

 