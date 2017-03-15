Desert Eagle – Edwards


Air Force

March 15, 2017
 

Ogden ALC completes F-35 milestone

Tags:
Alex R. Lloyd
Hill Air Force Base, Utah
Air Force photograph by Alex R. Lloyd Air Force photograph by Alex R. Lloyd

Air Force F-35 test pilot, Lt. Col. Kevin “Sonar” Hall, departs Hill Air Force Base, Utah, on a functional check flight March 9 in a Navy F-35C Lightning II.

The Ogden Air Logistics Complex in Ogden, Utah, accomplished another “first” in support of the F-35 Lightning II program.

A U.S. Navy F-35C – carrier variant – was delivered to Edwards AFB, Calif., on March 13, making the Ogden ALC the first maintenance depot to receive, modify and deliver all three F-35 variants.

The aircraft arrived at Hill AFB in April 2016 from Eglin AFB, Fla., and over the past 10 months underwent required structural modifications to remove and replace life limiting parts and other upgrades.

The aircraft was originally assigned to the “Grim Reapers” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 101 at Eglin AFB. While at Hill AFB the aircraft was transferred to Air Test and Evaluation Squadron NINE Detachment Edwards to participate in the F-35C testing and evaluation program.

Ogden ALC officials credited teamwork with Lockheed-Martin and the Joint Program Office for the successful delivery. The Ogden ALC is expected to deliver two additional aircraft back to the Navy later this month.



 

