No bones about it, staffers get up-close look at Edwards K-9s

St. Patrick’s Day may be March 17, but the week kicked off with National K-9 Veterans Day.

According to several websites, the day is celebrated March 13, 2017, on the official birthday of the U.S. Army K-9 Corps, which was formed in 1942. Joseph White, a retired military working dog trainer, originated the idea for the day.

To learn more about the day, and to see military working dogs up close, congressional staffers from U.S. Representative Ed Royce’s office drove up the freeway to see K-9s from the 412th Security Forces Squadron. Royce serves California’s 39th Congressional District, which encompasses parts of Orange, Los Angeles, and San Bernardino Counties.

The four staffers were treated with a military working dog demonstration at the 412th SFS Military Working Dog Section.

The visit was hosted by Brig. Gen. Carl Schaefer, 412th Test Wing commander.

Staff Sgt. Grace Daniels and military working dog Rolf demonstrated subduing mock suspects played by Staff Sgt. Erick Hernandez and Staff Sgt. Zackery Hons.

