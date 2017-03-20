Desert Eagle – Edwards


Local

March 20, 2017
 

No bones about it, staffers get up-close look at Edwards K-9s

Kenji Thuloweit
Edwards AFB, Calif.
Air Force photograph by Kyle Larson Air Force photograph by Kyle Larson

Staff Sgt. Erick Hernandez, 412th Security Forces Squadron, is apprehended by Rolf, a military working dog, during a demonstration for congressional staffers at the 412th SFS Working Dog Section March 13, 2017.

St. Patrick’s Day may be March 17, but the week kicked off with National K-9 Veterans Day.

According to several websites, the day is celebrated March 13, 2017, on the official birthday of the U.S. Army K-9 Corps, which was formed in 1942. Joseph White, a retired military working dog trainer, originated the idea for the day.

To learn more about the day, and to see military working dogs up close, congressional staffers from U.S. Representative Ed Royce’s office drove up the freeway to see K-9s from the 412th Security Forces Squadron. Royce serves California’s 39th Congressional District, which encompasses parts of Orange, Los Angeles, and San Bernardino Counties.

The four staffers were treated with a military working dog demonstration at the 412th SFS Military Working Dog Section.
The visit was hosted by Brig. Gen. Carl Schaefer, 412th Test Wing commander.

Staff Sgt. Grace Daniels and military working dog Rolf demonstrated subduing mock suspects played by Staff Sgt. Erick Hernandez and Staff Sgt. Zackery Hons.
 

Air Force photograph by Kyle Larson Air Force photograph by Kyle Larson

From left: Congressional staffers Alexandria Walker and Cynthia Barile; Staff Sgt. Grace Daniels with Rolf, 412th Security Forces Squadron; staffers Alison Martin and Narah Jayasekera; and Staff Sgt. James Ramsey, 412th SFS; pose for a photo at the 412th SFS Military Working Dog Section March 13, 2017.



 

