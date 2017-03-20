Desert Eagle – Edwards


Salutes & Awards

March 20, 2017
 

Two Airmen get a surprise from the top

Air Force photograph by Kyle Larson Air Force photograph by Kyle Larson

From left: Brig. Gen. Carl Schaefer, 412th Test Wing commander, presented Airman 1st Class Sergio Cuevas, 412th Maintenance Squadron, with a below-the-zone promotion March 16, 2017, along with Chief Master Sgt. Todd Simmons, 412th TW command chief.

Two outstanding Airmen got a big surprise March 16, 2017, when Brig. Gen. Carl Schaefer, 412th Test Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Todd Simmons, 412th TW command chief, dropped by their workplaces to present them with an early promotion.

Airman 1st Class Sergio Cuevas, 412th Maintenance Squadron, and Airman 1st Class Choco Santiago, 412th Comptroller Squadron, were notified they were promoted to the rank of senior airman as part of the Air Force’s below-the-zone selection program.

Below the zone is a competitive early promotion program offered to enlisted U.S. Air Force personnel in the grade of airman first class.

This early promotion opportunity is restricted to elite Airmen who stand out from their peers and perform duties at a level above their current rank. Congratulations to Cuevas and Santiago!
 

Air Force photograph by Kyle Larson Air Force photograph by Kyle Larson

From left: Brig. Gen. Carl Schaefer, 412th Test Wing commander, presented Airman 1st Class Choco Santiago, 412th Comptroller Squadron, with a below-the-zone promotion March 16, 2017, along with Chief Master Sgt. Todd Simmons, 412th TW command chief.



 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Aerotech News by checking our Distribution List


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
Local
Lockheed Martin photograph Darin Russell

461st FLTS tests U.K. weapons for F-35B

Lockheed Martin photograph by Chad Bellay An F-35B Lightning II from the 461st Flight Test Squadron fires a United Kingdom-built AIM-132 ASRAAM (advanced short range air-to-air missile) over the Point Mugu Sea Test Range in Cal...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Local
Air Force photograph by Tony Moore

Daughter visits crash site 59 years after father’s death

Air Force photograph by Tony Moore Ceil Davis and her husband, Bob, show a blistered piece of aircraft window found in a field near Barstow, Calif. The location was where her father, Douglas test pilot Tom Kilgariff, was killed...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Local
Air Force photograph by Kyle Larson

No bones about it, staffers get up-close look at Edwards K-9s

Air Force photograph by Kyle Larson Staff Sgt. Erick Hernandez, 412th Security Forces Squadron, is apprehended by Rolf, a military working dog, during a demonstration for congressional staffers at the 412th SFS Working Dog Sect...
 
Full Story »

 