March 24, 2017
 

AFTC commander visits new F-22 facilities

Kenji Thuloweit
Edwards AFB, Calif.
Members of the 411th Flight Test Squadron (left) speak with Maj. Gen. David Harris, Air Force Test Center commander, at the squadron’s new facility March 16, 2017. Harris was conducting one of his monthly visits to various units at Edwards, which offers some time to meet with the 412th Test Wing workforce.

Maj. Gen. David Harris, Air Force Test Center commander, dropped by the 411th Flight Test Squadron March 16, 2017, as part of his monthly visits with different units on Edwards Air Force Base, Calif.

The general was accompanied by Col. Scott Cain, 412th Operations Group commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Christopher Lantagne, AFTC command chief. 

Harris met with members of the 411th FLTS workforce who are responsible for test and evaluation of the F-22 Raptor. He was informally briefed on Raptor operations and got to meet and talk face-to-face with members of the squadron.  

The visit was particularly notable because the 411th FLTS moved to a new facility that just became fully mission operational in February following a large relocation project that lasted almost one year. The facility was previously operated by the 416th Flight Test Squadron, which moved to Bldg. 1199 closer to the flightline. The moves are to make way for upcoming facility renovations that will host new test programs.

Harris directs a $31 billion enterprise of more than 18,000 military, civilian and contractor personnel primarily at Edwards AFB, Eglin Air Force Base, Fla., and Arnold Air Force Base, Tenn. The AFTC provides developmental test and evaluation of experimental and research manned and unmanned air, space and cyber systems for military services, DARPA, NASA and international partners, in addition to operation of the U.S. Air Force Test Pilot School.



 

