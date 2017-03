South Lancaster Blvd. at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., will be closed from the Edwards sign to Mercury Blvd. for a pavement repair project. South Gate will stay open throughout construction. Motorists will need to use a detour route — 140th St. E. to Mercury Blvd. — to bypass construction and reach south gate. Construction work will take place April 3-June 1. Questions or concerns can be directed to Bayram Kurbanov at 661-858-7159.