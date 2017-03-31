Desert Eagle – Edwards


Local

March 31, 2017
 

America’s PrepareAthon!

Kenji Thuloweit
Edwards AFB, Calif.
Air Force photograph by Kenji Thuloweit Air Force photograph by Kenji Thuloweit

Russell Warner (left), 812th Civil Engineering Squadron, Emergency Management specialist, lets a young woman spin the Air Force Emergency Management Wheel to get a prize and answer an emergency preparedness trivia question at the Exchange. Edwards is taking part in America’s PrepareAthon Month events throughout April.

The Edwards Office of Emergency Management will be out and about with the “Spin-the-Wheel, Win-a-Prize!” game three days a week educating the Edwards community about emergency management preparedness.

People can answer a question and win a prize. The events will help people learn about preparing for emergencies while having fun. 

Representatives will be at the Exchange Express gas station on Tuesdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and at the Commissary on Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. They will be at the Exchange on Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

If units would like to schedule a time and date for Emergency Management reps to set up the wheel at their workplace, contact Russ Warner at 277-6555. Requests are one-time only during April on either Mondays or Fridays and limited to two hours.

Read more about the different ways to prepare at www.beready.af.mil.



 

