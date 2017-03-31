America’s PrepareAthon!

The Edwards Office of Emergency Management will be out and about with the “Spin-the-Wheel, Win-a-Prize!” game three days a week educating the Edwards community about emergency management preparedness.

People can answer a question and win a prize. The events will help people learn about preparing for emergencies while having fun.

Representatives will be at the Exchange Express gas station on Tuesdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and at the Commissary on Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. They will be at the Exchange on Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

If units would like to schedule a time and date for Emergency Management reps to set up the wheel at their workplace, contact Russ Warner at 277-6555. Requests are one-time only during April on either Mondays or Fridays and limited to two hours.

Read more about the different ways to prepare at www.beready.af.mil.