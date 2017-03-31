Making a wish come true



Six-year-old Elijah mugs for the camera with Military Working Dog Rolf and members of the 412th Security Forces Working Dog Section — Rolf’s partner Staff Sgt. Grace Daniels (kneeling), Senior Airman Jacob Dent, Staff Sgt. Erick Hernandez, Staff Sgt. James Ramsey, Staff Sgt. Zackery Hons, Tech. Sgt. Gerald Martinez and Staff Sgt. Tylor Stolp, — during a visit arranged by the Greater Los Angeles Make-A-Wish foundation March 22, 2017. Elijah’s favorite movie is Max, a story about Military Working Dog that helped the U.S. Marines in Afghanistan who returns to the United States and is adopted by his handler’s family. The 412th MWD Section made Elijah an honorary K9 handler, presenting him with a Security Forces beret and badge, an honorary K9 handler certificate and other K9 themed gifts. Elijah’s family members, the 412th Security Forces Squadron, and Dorothy Daniels with the Make-A-Wish foundation, presented Elijah with his wish reveal of going to Disney World.