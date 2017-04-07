Edwards ALS graduates largest class to date

The 412th Force Support Squadron’s Airman Leadership School at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., graduated 45 senior airmen, one U.S. Marine lance corporal and two civilians March 23, 2017, at Club Muroc.
Master Sgt. Daniel Magas, ALS commandant, said Class 17C is the largest class to graduate after Edwards ALS expanded its class size to accommodate Air National Guard and Reserve Airmen and offering slots to sister services and civilians.
ALS is a five-week U.S. Air Force program designed to develop Airmen into effective frontline supervisors. It is the first professional military education that enlisted Air Force members encounter. ALS focuses on building leadership and team development abilities as well as effective communication.
Congratulations to all the graduates who took another step forward in their careers!
Class 17C Graduates
- Bonnie Mcgee, Air Force Test Center (Civilian)
- Carl Schlosser, VMX-22, (U.S. Marine Corps)
- Kristina Lacoste, American Forces Network Broadcast Center
- Andrew Carroll, 412th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron
- Timothy Hayes, 412th AMXS
- Jesse Bleickhart, 412th AMXS
- Micheal Meyer, 412th AMXS
- Tyler Broadfoot, 412th AMXS
- Michael Siacunco, 9th Operations Group (Beale Air Force Base, Calif.)
- William Fox, 9th OG
- Devin Lamere, 9th OG
- Luke Nowland, 912th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron
- Vipul Chandra, 912th AMXS
- Deshawn Walden, 412th Test Wing
- Donnie Brown, Jr., 812th Civil Engineer Squadron
- Thomas Mitchell, 812th CES
- Johnathan Diemer, 412th Security Forces Squadron
- Nathan Wheeler, 412th SFS
- Kirsten Bonack, 412th SFS
- Aaron Bedker, 412th SFS
- Valeriechanel Ibarra, 412th SFS
- Garrett Shafer, 412th SFS
- Alexander Deguzman, 412th SFS
- Brandon Angles, 412th Operations Support Squadron
- Keith Cottrell, 412th OSS
- Teron Butler, 412th Medical Support Squadron
- Ruth Hartnett, 412th Medical Operations Squadron
- Patricia Riddle, 412th MDOS
- Eric Vetelino, 412th Maintenance Squadron
- Justin Wilmarth, 31st Test and Evaluation Squadron
- Brandon Wing, 31st TES
- Akeem Williams, 31st TES
- Kerstin Young, 412th Communication Squadron (Civilian)
- Matthew Kelly, 144th Civil Engineer Squadron (California Air National Guard)
- Lavi Valdez, 147th Combat Communications Squadron (CANG)
- Anthony Swanson, 190th Security Forces Squadron (CANG)
- Kristen Chautin, 159th Maintenance Squadron (CANG)
- Cameron Jones, 162nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron (CANG)
- Christopher Antimisiaris, 452th Logistics Readiness Squadron (March ARB)
- Trista Gault, 452nd LRS (March ARB)
- De Lawrence McClure, 56th Aerial Port Squadron (March ARB)
- Tyler Gillespie, 56th APS (March ARB)
- Aguilar Cortez, 452nd Communications Squadron (March ARB)
- Dominique Johnson, 452nd Aerospace Medicine Squadron (March ARB)
- Tasheequa Peterson, 56th APS (March ARB)