Edwards ALS graduates largest class to date

The 412th Force Support Squadron’s Airman Leadership School at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., graduated 45 senior airmen, one U.S. Marine lance corporal and two civilians March 23, 2017, at Club Muroc.

Master Sgt. Daniel Magas, ALS commandant, said Class 17C is the largest class to graduate after Edwards ALS expanded its class size to accommodate Air National Guard and Reserve Airmen and offering slots to sister services and civilians.

ALS is a five-week U.S. Air Force program designed to develop Airmen into effective frontline supervisors. It is the first professional military education that enlisted Air Force members encounter. ALS focuses on building leadership and team development abilities as well as effective communication.

Congratulations to all the graduates who took another step forward in their careers!

Class 17C Graduates