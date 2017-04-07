Desert Eagle – Edwards


Air Force

April 7, 2017
 

Goldfein: Continuing resolution detrimental to Air Force

Tags:
Staff Sgt. Alyssa C. Gibson
Air Force News
Air Force photograph by Scott M. Ash Air Force photograph by Scott M. Ash

Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. David Goldfein testifies before the House Armed Services Committee April 5, 2017, in Washington, D.C., on the impacts of operating the service under a year-long continuing resolution. Goldfein testified with his service chief counterparts.

With the threat of a yearlong continuing resolution lingering, Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. David L. Goldfein and his fellow service chiefs called on Congress to approve an appropriation bill for fiscal year 2017 during a hearing on the topic April 5, 2017, on Capitol Hill.

Already six months into a CR, the prolonged budget challenges have impacted the Air Force’s ability to sustain warfighting capacity, improve readiness, modernize the force, and invest in research and development to maintain decisive advantage over near-peer competitors.

“It’s unfortunate that we are now discussing yet another extended continuing resolution, which has already been said is the equivalent of a mini-sequestration round,” Goldfein testified before the House Committee on Armed Services. “We still haven’t recovered from round one.”

A continuing resolution would leave the Air Force $2.8 billion short in the last five months of its 2017 budget and negatively affect our Airmen, our operations and maintenance, and our modernization efforts.

  • Flying squadrons not deployed or preparing to deploy would be grounded in June.
  • Flight training would be impacted in July.
  • Readiness exercises may be canceled.
  • Thirteen thousand Air Force families would be delayed in their stateside moves.
  • End-strength growth would halt.
  • Retention bonuses would be deferred.
  • Modernization efforts would stop.
  • And, morale would decline.

“Pilots who don’t fly, maintainers who don’t maintain, air traffic controllers who don’t control– leave,” Goldfein said. “And, while we’ll never buy ourselves out of this shortage, an extended CR will also negate the pilot bonuses Congress authorized, which will break faith with the force.”

Even with the budget uncertainty, the Air Force’s senior leader said the joint force will answer the nation’s call, but made clear the committee understood his concerns.

“As a service chief, I have many obligations, but one remains paramount,” Goldfein said. “Every Airman we send into harm’s way must be properly organized, trained, equipped and led to succeed in their mission, and we must take care of their families while they’re gone. This is our moral obligation. A yearlong CR makes meeting this obligation extremely difficult.”



 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Aerotech News by checking our Distribution List


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
News

News Briefs

412th Medical Group Patient Advisory Council meets April 13 The 412th Medical Group’s Patient Advisory Council at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., will meet at 11 a.m., April 13 at the Main Clinic. The MDG’s PAC serves to promote relationships between the 412th MDG and active duty members, retirees and family members to provide guidance...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Salutes & Awards
Air Force photograph by Joseph Gocong

Edwards ALS graduates largest class to date

Air Force photograph by Joseph Gocong Airman Leadership School Class 17C poses for a group photo in front of a B-1B Lancer March 14. The class is the largest ALS class to ever graduate from Edwards. The 412th Force Support Squa...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Local
Air Force photograph

Edwards schools secure $63.5 million DOD grant to modernize

Air Force photograph Irving L. Branch Elementary on Edwards was built in the 1950s. The future just got brighter for the schools at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., thanks to a $63.5 million Department of Defense grant that was ...
 
Full Story »

 