News Briefs

412th Medical Group Patient Advisory Council meets April 13

The 412th Medical Group’s Patient Advisory Council at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., will meet at 11 a.m., April 13 at the Main Clinic.

The MDG’s PAC serves to promote relationships between the 412th MDG and active duty members, retirees and family members to provide guidance on how to improve the patient experience.

Some benefits for patients attending the PAC are information on processes and activities; a better understanding of the healthcare system; a chance to voice improvement suggestions and an opportunity to provide input on new policies and programs.

In turn, the 412th MDG will gain valuable feedback on the priorities and concerns of patients and will help develop programs to meet those needs.

For more information, contact Capt. Melvin Tsui at 661-277-8109.



Register now for yearly Green Dot classes

Team Edwards members can sign up now for Green Dot classes. People can register for their yearly class via myETMS at https://myetms.wpafb.af.mil. Click on the Self-Registration tab at the top of the menu, then search for the class by course number and click Go.

There are three classes available to take. The course numbers and titles are CHQPDV0000500SU, 2017 Integrated SAPR/Suicide Prevention Training (Green Dot) Refresher; CHQPDV0000400SU, 2017 Integrated SAPR/Suicide Prevention Training (Green Dot) Initial; and CHQPDVOOOO600SU, 2017 Peer Influencer Workshop (Green Dot) Bystander.

Classes will run until Sept. 31.

The Air Force contracted the non-profit Green Dot organization to provide violence prevention tools to the total Air Force. The program was implemented at the beginning of 2016.

Green Dot prepares organizations to implement a strategy of violence prevention that reduces power-based interpersonal violence, which includes not only sexual violence, but also domestic violence, dating violence, stalking, child abuse, elder abuse and bullying.

For any questions, the Edwards Green Dot Support Team can be reached by e-mailing 412TW.GreenDot.Workflow@us.af.mil.

The DOD Safe Helpline provides live, confidential support, and can be reached by calling 877-995-5247.



This year’s Military Retiree Appreciation Day set for May 6

The Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., 2017 Military Retiree Appreciation Day will be 9 a.m.-1 p.m., May 6 at the Oasis Community Center.

Military retirees and spouses are invited to come out and learn about programs that affect retirees and receive some free services during the visit. Legal services, immunizations, retiree benefits information, door prices and refreshments will be available.

Dental services will be available to 40 eligible retirees including limited dental exams and radiographs. Call 661-277-2872 to make an appointment.

For more information on the Edwards 2017 Military Retiree Appreciation Day, contact the Retiree Activity Office at 661-277-4931; or e-mail 412tw.rao@us.af.mil.

Volunteers are also needed. To volunteer, contact Senior Airman Ronald Flanagan at 661-277-5053.