Local AFSA chapter wins big

Air Force Sergeants Association Chapter 1328 at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., dominated the competition at the AFSA Division 6 Convention held in Las Vegas April 2-4, 2017.

As 1 of 21 chapters within the division, eight award nominations were submitted with five total wins.

AFSA was formed in 1961 to advocate improved quality of life and economic fairness in the Total Air Force according to its website.

AFSA Chapter of the Year

Chapter 1328 (second consecutive)

Community Service of the Year

Chapter 1328

Member of the Year

Tech. Sgt. Michael Burd, 412th Communications Squadron (second consecutive)

Legislative Member of the Year

Chief Master Sgt.(Ret.) Jim Lokovic

Volunteer Service Person of the Year