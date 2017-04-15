Desert Eagle – Edwards


Salutes & Awards

April 15, 2017
 

Local AFSA chapter wins big

Courtesy photograph Courtesy photograph

Members of Team Edwards at the AFSA Division 6 Convention in Las Vegas.

Air Force Sergeants Association Chapter 1328 at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., dominated the competition at the AFSA Division 6 Convention held in Las Vegas April 2-4, 2017.

As 1 of 21 chapters within the division, eight award nominations were submitted with five total wins.

AFSA was formed in 1961 to advocate improved quality of life and economic fairness in the Total Air Force according to its website.

AFSA Chapter of the Year

  • Chapter 1328 (second consecutive)

Community Service of the Year

  • Chapter 1328

Member of the Year

  • Tech. Sgt. Michael Burd, 412th Communications Squadron (second consecutive)

Legislative Member of the Year

  • Chief Master Sgt.(Ret.) Jim Lokovic

Volunteer Service Person of the Year

  • Master Sgt. Jeremy Keely, 412th Aerospace Medicine Squadron


 

