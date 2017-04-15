Take me out to the ball game

Thirty uniformed service members took to the diamond at Clear Channel Stadium in Lancaster, Calif., April 6, 2017, for a military appreciation night during a Lancaster JetHawks game.

The military members – Airmen from Edwards Air Force Base, along with Soldiers from the California National Guard and the Lancaster Recruiting Center – were lined up and introduced to the crowd along with the players for both teams.

Chief Master Sgt. Todd Simmons, 412th Test Wing command chief, threw out the first pitch for the JetHawks.

The national anthem was performed by the Tropico Middle School band, while the posting of the colors was done by the Edwards Civil Air Patrol chapter.

All told, the JetHawks donated more than 100 tickets for the military members and their families.

