Desert Eagle – Edwards


Sports

April 15, 2017
 

Take me out to the ball game

Christopher Ball
Edwards AFB, Calif.
Air Force photograph by Christopher Ball Air Force photograph by Christopher Ball

Chief Master Sgt. Todd Simmons, 412th Test Wing command chief, throws out the ceremonial first pitch before a Lancaster JetHawks game April 6, 2017.

Thirty uniformed service members took to the diamond at Clear Channel Stadium in Lancaster, Calif., April 6, 2017, for a military appreciation night during a Lancaster JetHawks game.

The military members – Airmen from Edwards Air Force Base, along with Soldiers from the California National Guard and the Lancaster Recruiting Center – were lined up and introduced to the crowd along with the players for both teams.

Chief Master Sgt. Todd Simmons, 412th Test Wing command chief, threw out the first pitch for the JetHawks.

The national anthem was performed by the Tropico Middle School band, while the posting of the colors was done by the Edwards Civil Air Patrol chapter.

All told, the JetHawks donated more than 100 tickets for the military members and their families.
 

Air Force photograph by Christopher Ball Air Force photograph by Christopher Ball

Military members – Airmen from Edwards Air Force Base, along with Soldiers from the California National Guard and the Lancaster Recruiting Center – were lined up and introduced to the crowd along with the players for both teams April 6, 2017.



 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Aerotech News by checking our Distribution List


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
Air Force
F35-dploy

F-35A deployment brings advanced airpower capability to Europe

Air Force photograph by Tech. Sgt. Matthew Plew F-35A Lightning IIs from the 34th Fighter Squadron at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, land at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, April 15, 2017. The aircraft arrival marks the first ...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Air Force

Around the Air Force: April 14

On this look around the Air Force, Gen. Jay Raymond, the Air Force Space Command commander, unveils three major space initiatives and the U.S. Air Force will partner with the Royal Air Force and French air force for Atlantic Trident 2017.
 
Full Story »

 
 
Salutes & Awards
eafb-pilot2

Chief test pilot wins AIAA Chanute Flight Test Award

Air Force photograph by Bobbi Zapka Bill Gray, U.S. Air Force Test Pilot School chief test pilot, poses in front of the F-16 Variable In-flight Stability Test Aircraft, or VISTA. Bill Gray, the chief test pilot at the U.S. Air ...
 
Full Story »

 