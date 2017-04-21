Desert Eagle – Edwards


Salutes & Awards

April 21, 2017
 

Surprise! You’re promoted!

eafb-promo
From left: Maj. Gen. David Harris, Air Force Test Center commander; Staff Sgt. Jacob Cumbo, 812th Civil Engineering Squadron Explosive Ordnance Disposal Flight; and Chief Master Sgt. Christopher Lantagne, AFTC command chief; pose for a photo after Cumbo was presented with a promotion certificate to technical sergeant April 14, 2017. Cumbo was promoted through the Stripes for Exceptional Performance program, which recognizes and promotes outstanding Airmen. Airmen can be STEP promoted to the ranks of staff through master sergeant. Performance packages are drafted by leadership when they recognize a member’s exceptional performance and ability to perform at the next rank. Harris and Lantagne made a surprise visit to the EOD Flight’s facility to present the honor. Additionally, EOD technicians Tech. Sgt. Colby Nokes and Senior Airman Ian Tuttle were presented with commander’s coins for outstanding job performance.



 

Air Force
Lockheed Martin photograph by Darin Russell

F-35C targeting system guides weapon to moving target

An F-35C from the 461st Flight Test Squadron at Edwards Air Force Base, California, releases a GBU-12 Paveway II guided bomb March 29, 2017. The inert bomb tracked a moving pickup truck.
 
Full Story »

 
 
Space
Photograph by James Blair

USAF Test Pilot School grad prepares for lift off to International Space station

Col. Jack Fischer, a 1996 U.S. Air Force Academy graduate and astronaut, will travel to the International Space Station April 20, 2017. A U.S. Air Force Test Pilot School graduate will travel to the International Space Station.
 
Full Story »

 
 
Events
Air Force photograph by Ethan Wagner

Civil Engineer employees learn how to build careers

Jabuaar Rorie, Air Force Personnel Center Civil Engineer career field advisor, speaks to an audience at the base theater April 6, 2017. Rorie was part of a two-man team who visited Edwards.
 
Full Story »

 